All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Raids: Encounters and full schedule

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global is bringing several new Pokémon to the global stage for the first time. This includes several Pokémon only available for a limited time during the event through event raids that you need to take advantage of.

Some Pokémon are only showing up for a brief moment, such as the Legendary Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia debuting in these limited raids. Not only are some Hisuian Pokémon only available in raids but, if you miss them, you will also be missing out on finishing key tasks for the event’s Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research.

To keep up with all the action, here is a full overview of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global’s raid rotation and all the details that you need to know about each spawn.

Full Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global raid schedule and all encounters

Hisuian Decidueye has a chance to appear during these raids. Image via Niantic

There are exclusive one-star, three-star, and five-star raids happening throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. The Pokémon featured in the event rotation varies depending on where the event’s Habitat Rotation schedule is. You need to follow four habitats during the event: Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs, and Geothermal Lagoon.

Each habitat only lasts for an hour, but they show up twice throughout the day. The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event happens from Feb. 24 to 25, starting at 10am and ending at 6pm in your local area. Different raids will be appearing during the Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs habitats compared to the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitats thanks to a new mechanic called Space-Time Anomalies.

Here’s the full Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh schedule for every raid encounter. These times reflect your local time zone. The asterisk (*) indicates if the Pokémon has the chance to appear in its Shiny form if you’re lucky.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global one-star raids and schedule

Bustling Boardwalk (10am to 11 am, 2pm to 3pm) and Toxic Digs (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm) Chimchar * Piplup * Turtwig *

Ancient Grove (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm) and Geothermal Lagoon (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm) Cyndaquil * Oshawott * Rowlet *



All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global three-star raids and schedule

Bustling Boardwalk (10am to 11 am, 2pm to 3pm) and Toxic Digs (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm) raids Empoleon Infernape Torterra

Ancient Grove (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm) and Geothermal Lagoon (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm) Hisuian Decidueye * Hisuian Samurott * Hisuian Typhlosion *



All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global five-star raids and schedule