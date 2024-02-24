Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Raids: Encounters and full schedule

What Pokémon raids will you priortize during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event?
Zack Palm
  and 
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 09:52 pm
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global is bringing several new Pokémon to the global stage for the first time. This includes several Pokémon only available for a limited time during the event through event raids that you need to take advantage of.

Some Pokémon are only showing up for a brief moment, such as the Legendary Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia debuting in these limited raids. Not only are some Hisuian Pokémon only available in raids but, if you miss them, you will also be missing out on finishing key tasks for the event’s Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research.

To keep up with all the action, here is a full overview of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global’s raid rotation and all the details that you need to know about each spawn.

Full Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global raid schedule and all encounters

Hisuian Decidueye appearing in Pokemon Go.
Hisuian Decidueye has a chance to appear during these raids. Image via Niantic

There are exclusive one-star, three-star, and five-star raids happening throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. The Pokémon featured in the event rotation varies depending on where the event’s Habitat Rotation schedule is. You need to follow four habitats during the event: Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs, and Geothermal Lagoon.

Each habitat only lasts for an hour, but they show up twice throughout the day. The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event happens from Feb. 24 to 25, starting at 10am and ending at 6pm in your local area. Different raids will be appearing during the Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs habitats compared to the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitats thanks to a new mechanic called Space-Time Anomalies.

Here’s the full Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh schedule for every raid encounter. These times reflect your local time zone. The asterisk (*) indicates if the Pokémon has the chance to appear in its Shiny form if you’re lucky.

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global one-star raids and schedule

  • Bustling Boardwalk (10am to 11 am, 2pm to 3pm) and Toxic Digs (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm)
    • Chimchar*
    • Piplup*
    • Turtwig*
  • Ancient Grove (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm) and Geothermal Lagoon (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm)
    • Cyndaquil*
    • Oshawott*
    • Rowlet*

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global three-star raids and schedule

  • Bustling Boardwalk (10am to 11 am, 2pm to 3pm) and Toxic Digs (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm) raids
    • Empoleon
    • Infernape
    • Torterra
  • Ancient Grove (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm) and Geothermal Lagoon (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm)

All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global five-star raids and schedule

  • Bustling Boardwalk (10am to 11 am, 2pm to 3pm) and Toxic Digs (12pm to 1pm, 4pm to 5pm) raids’
    • Dialga*
    • Palkia*
  • Ancient Grove (11am to 12pm, 3pm to 4pm) and Geothermal Lagoon (1pm to 2pm, 5pm to 6pm)
related content
Read Article Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Should you pick Diamond or Pearl Version in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh full schedule – All dates, times, and bonuses
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 23, 2024
Author
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.