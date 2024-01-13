Can Hisuian Typhlosion be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Not every Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go will be easy to find, such as Hisuian Typhlosion. This is a rare Pokémon that only appears every so often in the game, giving you a limited amount to find it, which means encountering its shiny version is a must-have occurrence.

Catching a shiny Pokémon in any Pokémon game can be a huge chore, and it’s even more difficult in Pokémon Go. Some Pokémon only appear for a limited time like Hisuian Typhlosion, which you can only find in scheduled raid battles. With how limited Hisuian Typhlosion will be, can you catch a shiny Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go?

Can you get a shiny Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go?

How cool is that name, Typhlosion. Image via Niantic

I can confirm that Hisuian Typhlosion will have a shiny version in Pokémon Go. The shiny version for Hisuian Typhlosion was made available on the same day as its debut—the same for other Hisuian Pokémon that have appeared in Pokémon Go raids.

The Pokémon Go team shared these details when Hisuian Typhlosion was announced, and players who are expecting to encounter it during its debut Raid Day event will have an increased chance. The debut will likely be the best time to catch a shiny Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go unless a future event follows this same procedure.

However, it won’t be easy. Hisuian Pokémon have returned as raid encounters every so often during Pokémon Go events, but they seldom have increased shiny chances outside of their debut events. Hopefully, there are no issues with its shiny version as other Pokémon have had this issue in previous Pokémon Go events.

If you’re looking to grab a Hisuain Typhlosion, try to go out of your way to find it at any of the raids in your local area during Raid Day on Jan. 14, from 2pm to 5pm in your local area. After this event ends in Pokémon Go, we don’t know when Hisuain Typhlosion will spawn next, but it should spawn in future raids. Unfortunately, you cannot evolve a Cyndaqwuil into a Hisuian Typhlosion. You can only catch it in raid battles, or receive it in a trade from another Pokémon Go player.

After you battle against Hisuian Typhlosion and have a chance to catch it, it will appear in its shiny form. You won’t know that the Hisuian Typhlosion you’re battling against in a Pokémon Go raid is shiny until you try catching it, like the other raid Pokémon. The best way to increase your chances of catching a shiny one is to continually track it down in raids, and keep trying. If you struggle against trying to defeat Hisuian Typhlosion, it never hurts to modify your team or invite a few friends to help you out.