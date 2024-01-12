Pokémon Go devs finally fix Shiny Tornadus bug, compensation to arrive in coming days

If you were grinding for a Shiny form of Therian Tornadus during the latest set of Timeless Travels raids this week and had no success, well, you weren’t alone, because the Pokémon wasn’t even in Go yet.

That’s right, Niantic has confirmed that Therian Tornadus’ Shiny form was not activated in Pokémon Go as intended at the start of the week, but now it is live and available to catch. The best news: It seems that affected players will be getting some sort of compensation for the error.

Trainers, Shiny Tornadus could not be encountered in Raids earlier this week. This issue has been resolved, and it is now available. We will be compensating affected players in the coming days. We apologize and appreciate your understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 11, 2024

Right now there’s no sign of exactly what the compensation for players will look like, however, given the wasted raid passes used by players on the hunt, we’d expect it will include some of them being returned. Hopefully, we could even see Therian Tornadus’ raid appearances extended, but that remains to be seen.

It didn’t take long to notice that something was ary when raids kicked off on Jan. 10. Within 24 hours there were thousands of reports that the shiny form was not available as players in Oceania and Japan tried their best to find the creature. Ultimately it seems the shiny switch was toggled off.

Pokémon Go has dealt with several issues this week, in fact, Niantic just announced that there is a free item bundle to redeem in the shop for players affected by a recent Bewear issue. You’ve got plenty of time to claim this if you are a part of that group as it will sit in the store until February 2025.

Back to the Force of Nature: Ultimately, Pokémon Go players will need to play the waiting game to find out exactly what they’re being given in return for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can now head out and add that Shiny Therian Tornadus to your collection with no issue.