Can Tornadus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The Unova region is home to many powerful Legendary Pokémon, and Tornadus is one of them. Tornadus has had plenty of appearances in the past as a Pokémon Go raid boss, and even if you’ve caught one, you might still be after a Shiny Tornadus.

Tornadus is set to return to Pokémon Go raids and it’ll be equipped with its Bleakwind Storm move in January 2024. When the Therian Forme Tornadus is available in five-star raids, it generally tends to be for a week or two, so you’ll have to move quickly.

Can you catch Shiny Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

Tornadus might look like Genie, but he can deal some serious damage when he has the type advantage. Image via The Pokémon Company

Yes, Tornadus can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. You can catch a Shiny Tornadus by defeating one in five-star raids. Each Tornadus encounter will have a chance to feature a Shiny variant of the Pokémon.

The time it takes to find a Shiny Tornadus will heavily depend on your luck. The search might last only a day if you have RNG on your side, but it may also last until Tornadus rotates out of the raids.

When a Pokémon I’d like to Shiny hunt becomes available, I generally do more raids than usual in the first few days. Once I get the Shiny, I dial back on the raid passes to save them for future events and releases.

What are the weaknesses of Tornadus in Pokémon Go?

Tornadus is weak against Rock, Electric, and Ice-type Pokémon. If you have a team that’s strong against Flying-type Pokémon, that should bring enough damage alongside at least two to three other players.

Before Tornadus’ January 2024 appearance, Pokémon Go featured Xurkitree in raids, so I decided to add the Electric-type Pokémon to my team.