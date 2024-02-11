Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Decidueye has arrived to raids in Pokémon Go. You can expect to see it for a limited time during special events, and you have the opportunity to catch it, but it helps to know what type of team to bring with you.

Like many Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there are specific team compositions you should consider going with before taking on Hisuian Decidueye. I have a few ideas of what teams you should consider using, and it all comes down to the specific weaknesses of this Pokémon.

Here’s what you need to know about the best raid counters and all Hisuian Decidueye weaknesses in Pokémon Go.

All Hisuian Decidueye weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You should be able to defeat Hisuian Decidueye in solo raids. Image via the Pokémon Company and Niantic

Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon. You can take advantage of its Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic weaknesses, and it takes the most damage from Flying-type moves. However, it is resistant to Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, so avoid those.

Flying-type moves are likely your best friend for this encounter, as they can deal the most damage against Hisuian Decidueye. You want to be mindful of Hisuian Decidueye’s moveset in Pokémon Go, as it uses Magical Leaf, Aura Sphere, Psycho Cut, Trailbaze, and Aerial Ace.

None of these moves are dangerous for many of the Pokémon suited to take on Hisuian Decidueye, but it’s essential to have them highlighted for anyone considering creating a custom team composition. You might be able to use this Pokemon in future cups, similar to the Evolution Cup.

Best Pokémon to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go

When picking the best Pokémon against Hisuian Decidueye, I know Staraptor, Honchkrow, and Moltres are my top choices. These Pokémon should be relatively accessible for most players to track, and many should have one with decent stats in their Pokémon Go collection.

Staraptor’s powerful attack stat and Normal and Flying-typing make it a formidable choice. Staraptor is resistant against Grass-type moves, making it an ideal candidate to face off against Hisuian Decidueye and its several Grass-type attacks. It takes normal damage from Flying and Fighting-type moves. Before sending it to your team, make sure Staraptor knows the fast move Gust and the charged moves Fly and Brave Bird in Pokémon Go.

Next, I recommend Honchkrow, a Flying and Dark-type Pokémon. Similar to Staraptor, Honchkrow knows several Flying-type moves to make short work of Hisuian Decidueye, and it’s resistant to Grass and Psychic-type attacks in Pokémon Go. It will take normal damage from any Fighting-type move, so expect Aura Sphere to hurt your side a lot during the raid. Make sure to teach Honchkrow the fast move Peck and the charged attacks Sky Attack and Brave Bird.

My final recommendation is Moltres, the legendary Fire and Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. Moltres has appeared several times in multiple events, making it an easy grab and a superb option to take down Hisuian Decidueye. As a Fire and Flying-type, it only takes normal damage from Fighting-type moves, meaning only Aura Sphere is the most challenging attack to overcome in Pokémon Go. The best moves to teach Moltres for this encounter include the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Sky Attack and Overheat.

You want to bring at least six unique Pokémon with you to take down Hisuian Decidueye, and these are some other options you can bring with you to fill out your roster. These can also be reliable choices to swap out from my previous recommendations.

Blaziken

Braviary

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Mewtwo

Pidgeot

Raquaza

Scyther

Tornadus

Unfezant

Yveltal

You can catch Hisuian Decidueye after you beat it in these limited-time raids. There is a chance for you to encounter a shiny version in Pokémon Go if you’re lucky.