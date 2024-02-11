Category:
Pokémon

Best raid counters and weaknesses for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go

What Pokémon should you bring with you to beat Hisuian Decidueye?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 07:07 pm
How to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokémon Company

Hisuian Decidueye has arrived to raids in Pokémon Go. You can expect to see it for a limited time during special events, and you have the opportunity to catch it, but it helps to know what type of team to bring with you.

Like many Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there are specific team compositions you should consider going with before taking on Hisuian Decidueye. I have a few ideas of what teams you should consider using, and it all comes down to the specific weaknesses of this Pokémon.

Here’s what you need to know about the best raid counters and all Hisuian Decidueye weaknesses in Pokémon Go.

All Hisuian Decidueye weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Decidueye holding a fist up in Pokémon Go.
You should be able to defeat Hisuian Decidueye in solo raids. Image via the Pokémon Company and Niantic

Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon. You can take advantage of its Fairy, Fire, Ice, Poison, and Psychic weaknesses, and it takes the most damage from Flying-type moves. However, it is resistant to Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, so avoid those.

Flying-type moves are likely your best friend for this encounter, as they can deal the most damage against Hisuian Decidueye. You want to be mindful of Hisuian Decidueye’s moveset in Pokémon Go, as it uses Magical Leaf, Aura Sphere, Psycho Cut, Trailbaze, and Aerial Ace.

None of these moves are dangerous for many of the Pokémon suited to take on Hisuian Decidueye, but it’s essential to have them highlighted for anyone considering creating a custom team composition. You might be able to use this Pokemon in future cups, similar to the Evolution Cup.

Best Pokémon to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go

When picking the best Pokémon against Hisuian Decidueye, I know Staraptor, Honchkrow, and Moltres are my top choices. These Pokémon should be relatively accessible for most players to track, and many should have one with decent stats in their Pokémon Go collection.

Staraptor’s powerful attack stat and Normal and Flying-typing make it a formidable choice. Staraptor is resistant against Grass-type moves, making it an ideal candidate to face off against Hisuian Decidueye and its several Grass-type attacks. It takes normal damage from Flying and Fighting-type moves. Before sending it to your team, make sure Staraptor knows the fast move Gust and the charged moves Fly and Brave Bird in Pokémon Go.

Next, I recommend Honchkrow, a Flying and Dark-type Pokémon. Similar to Staraptor, Honchkrow knows several Flying-type moves to make short work of Hisuian Decidueye, and it’s resistant to Grass and Psychic-type attacks in Pokémon Go. It will take normal damage from any Fighting-type move, so expect Aura Sphere to hurt your side a lot during the raid. Make sure to teach Honchkrow the fast move Peck and the charged attacks Sky Attack and Brave Bird.

My final recommendation is Moltres, the legendary Fire and Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. Moltres has appeared several times in multiple events, making it an easy grab and a superb option to take down Hisuian Decidueye. As a Fire and Flying-type, it only takes normal damage from Fighting-type moves, meaning only Aura Sphere is the most challenging attack to overcome in Pokémon Go. The best moves to teach Moltres for this encounter include the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Sky Attack and Overheat.

You want to bring at least six unique Pokémon with you to take down Hisuian Decidueye, and these are some other options you can bring with you to fill out your roster. These can also be reliable choices to swap out from my previous recommendations.

  • Blaziken
  • Braviary
  • Ho-Oh
  • Lugia
  • Mewtwo
  • Pidgeot
  • Raquaza
  • Scyther
  • Tornadus
  • Unfezant
  • Yveltal

You can catch Hisuian Decidueye after you beat it in these limited-time raids. There is a chance for you to encounter a shiny version in Pokémon Go if you’re lucky.

related content
Read Article Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
A Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Hisuian Decidueye be shiny in Pokemon Go?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Decidueye holding a fist up in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Top 10 Palworld Pal vs Pokémon battles we’d pay to see
A Pal unleashing their power in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
Top 10 Palworld Pal vs Pokémon battles we’d pay to see
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Evolution Cup in Pokémon Go
Hakamo-o in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Evolution Cup in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.