Best teams for the Evolution Cup in Pokémon Go

The Evolution Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go, allowing you to use your best Pokémon against other players. You can use multiple combinations, but I’ve created a list highlighting some of the best teams you can use for this competition.

You’ll want to consider a few factors before you create your team. Like every cup in Pokémon Go, unique rules ensure you can only use specific Pokémon on these teams. If your team doesn’t align with these rules, they won’t be able to compete.

These are some of the best teams you can use during Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup

The Evolution Cup is in the Great League category, which means none of your Pokémon can exceed the 1,500 CP limit in Pokémon Go. In addition, you can only use Pokémon that have evolved at least once and can be evolved again, which means they need to have two evolutions in total and must be in their second form. It’s slightly confusing, but Charmeleon would be OK to use but Charizard and Charmander are not, for example.

These are some of the best teams we’ve created to assist you in succeeding in Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup. Although these are some of our favorites, feel free to mix and match them to fit your playstyle and your reaction to competitors. It follows a similar moveset to those who participated in the Hisui Cup.

Hakamo-o, Piloswine, and Togetic

For our first team, I’m going to highlight Hakamo-o. Although its charged attacks don’t provide the best pressure against several teams, Hakamo-o is exceptionally flexible and an excellent first pick for your Pokémon Go team. The only choice it really shouldn’t go against is Togetic, and I recommend having them on the same team, along with Piloswine. Togetic might be a niche choice for your third Pokémon, but it’s good to counter any Dragon-types you may encounter. It’s not as powerful as Togekiss but remains a solid choice.

You want to teach Hakamo-o Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Brick Break. Piloswine needs to learn to use Powder Snow, Avalanche, and Stone Edge. Finally, Togetic should learn Fairy Wind, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power.

Golbat, Sealeo, and Metang

The next team features Golbat, Sealeo, and Metang. Golbat is one I expect to see from several players during Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup. You can choose to use it in its shadow form, but the standard Golbat should do fine as it has some strong fast and charged moves. The downside to the shadow version is it may not last long during these encounters. I prefer the standard version, even though Metang is on the team, which has superb defenses but lacks a robust moveset. If you don’t do well with Metang, swap it out for Machoke or Primeape.

You should teach Wing Attack, Poison Fang, and Shadow Ball to Golbat. For Sealeo, it would be best if it knew Powder Snow, Body Slam, and Aurora Beam. When it comes to Metang, it should learn Metal Claw, Psyshock, and Gyro Ball.

Vigoroth, Dragonair, and Haunter

The next team easily highlights the best Pokémon that appears in Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup, Vigoroth, although it makes me wish we could bring Slaking to this competition. I expect several teams will be using it, which means Machoke, Primeape, and Golbat are the best options to take it down, so expect to have to counter them. One of the stronger choices to take those counters down would be Haunter, so expect to swap Vigoroth out with your Haunter at some point. Dragonair is always a solid choice to have in any Pokémon Go team.

Vigoroth needs to learn Counter, Rock Slide, and Body Slam. Dragonair should learn Dragon Breath, Body Slam, and Aqua Tail. Finally, Haunter should learn to use Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, and Shadow Ball.

Dusclops, Charjabug, and Chansey

The next team focuses on another Ghost-type Pokémon, Dusclops. It’s one of the more robust Pokémon you can pick on your team, with a high defense, making it difficult to take down. Pair it up with Chansey, an equally powerful and robust Pokémon, as a final choice and it should take a good amount of effort for your opponent to beat this team. To round it all out, Charjabug is another solid choice with some excellent attacks to add some damage to your team.

You can teach Hex, Ice Punch, and Poltergeist to Dusclops. Charjabug can learn Volt Switch, X-Scissor, and Discharge. For Chansey, make sure it knows Zen Headbutt, Dazzling Gleam, and Psychic.

Zweilous, Nidorino, and Marshtomp

The final team I want to highlight includes Zweilous, Nidorino, and Marshtomp. Although Zweilous is one of the stronger choices for Pokémon Go‘s Evolution Cup, it might not be as bulky as the other choices, forcing you to swap it out for Nidorino and Marshtomp. What is nice about Zweilous is the amount of resistance it has to various Pokémon attacks. Only a handful of niche opponents should be able to defeat it, and the same goes for Marshtomp, which should aid you against any opponent.

You can teach Zweilous Dragon Breath, Dark Pulse, and Body Slam. Marshtomp can learn to use Mud Shot, Surf, and Mud Bomb. Finally, Nidorina needs to learn Poison Sting, Poison Fang, and Dig.