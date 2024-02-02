The next competition for the Pokémon Go league has arrived, and it’s the Hisui Cup. You have limited options on what you can pick for your team, and knowing the best choices can help you overcome the competition.

It’s important to know what Pokémon are the best options when you’re creating a team for the Hisui Cup. Some combinations are better than others, and having an idea of what your enemies could use against you might help you make some decisions. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams for the Hisui Cup in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Hisui Cup

The Hisui Cup competition in Pokémon Go only allows you to use Pokémon with a Pokédex number from 387 to 493. Any Pokémon that is under or above this range of numbers is unable to participate, limiting your overall options.

No members of your team can exceed 1,500 CP. You can also only create a team of three Pokémon, similar to the Fantasy Cup. You want to think of each Pokémon’s weaknesses, strengths, and how they best complement each other when working together in a battle. These are some of the best teams we’ve created to help you succeed in Pokémon Go‘s Hisui Cup.

Sneasler, Drapion, and Froslass

For our first team, let’s highlight a powerful Fighting-type Pokémon from the Hisui region, Sneasler. It’s one of the stronger choices to come out of this area to make its way to Pokémon Go, and it’s a sure-fire choice for this combination. I find that using it alongside Drapion and Froslass is a good combination, but this might vary depending on what you discover more Pokémon Go players are using for the Hisuian Cup.

You want to make sure these Pokémon know the correct moves. Teach Sneasler Shadow Claw, Close Combat, and Aerial Ace. For Drapion, teach it Poison Sting, Aqua Tail, and Crunch. Finally, teach Froslass Powder Snow, Avalanche, and Shadow Ball.

Cresselia, Gliscor, and Munchlax

The next team focuses on the legendary Pokémon, Cresselia. Not many Legendary Pokémon can compete in Pokémon Go‘s cup, as they usually feature Pokémon that cannot exceed 1,500 CP. Still, Cresselia is the exception, and it’s a powerful choice you can enter as your first Pokémon. Pairing it with Gliscor and Munchlax makes for an excellent combination.

It would be best if you taught Cresselia Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, and Moonblast. Gliscor needs to learn Wing Attack, Night Slash, and Earthquake. For Munchlax, make sure it knows Lick, Body Slam, and Bulldoze.

Gastrodon, Abomasnow, and Pachirisu

This team places the strongest Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Hisui Cup at the forefront: Gastrodon. You can expect to see several teams likely using it throughout these battles, and for good reason. It has a superb defense and even better abilities. However, it does lack suitable Charged Attacks to lower an opponent’s shields, but that’s where Abomasnow and Pachirisu come in, as these two are excellent at applying shield pressure.

Gastrodon needs to learn Mud Slap, Body Slam, and Earth Power to have the best chance of defeating opponents in Pokémon Go. Next, we have Abomasnow, who needs to learn Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Energy Ball. Finally, Pachirisu needs to learn Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, and Thunderbolt.

Lucario, Gallade, and Mantyke

The next team I want to highlight focuses on Lucario, a strong Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Lucario being a Steel type ensures it has a solid defense during the fight, but you can’t rely on that entirely. That’s why you need to bring in Gallade and Mantyke, who can apply solid damage to their opponents. When you get into trouble with Flying-types, Mantyke can take over with its Ice-type Charged Attack.

You need to teach Lucario Counter, Shadow Ball, and Power-Up Punch. For Gallade’s moveset, make sure it knows Confusion, Leaf Blade, and Close Combat. Regarding Mantyke, the best moves to teach it are Bubble, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam.

Grotle, Staravia, and Qwilfish (Hisuian)

The final team I want to offer for Pokémon Go players features Grotle. Although it might not be as strong as some of the others shared on this list, it’s a great choice when you want to bring in a Grass-type to take down Gastrodon. It’s also a good opportunity for you to pair it alongside the Hisuian Qwilfish, a Poison and Dark-type Pokémon that doesn’t have a lot of bulk, but it makes up for various strong attacks and heavy shield pressure. You can round out this team with Staravia, and win several matches in Pokémon Go‘s Hisui Cup.

You want to teach Grotle how to use Razor Leaf, Body Slam, and Energy Ball. For Staravia, make sure it knows how to use Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Fly. Finally, teach Qwilfish (Hisuian) to use Poison Sting, Aqua Tail, and Shadow Ball.