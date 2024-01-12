Best teams for the Fantasy Cup in Pokémon Go

The Fantasy Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go‘s Battle League, giving you the chance to bring a variety of unique Pokémon teams against other players. Like many of these competitions, there are multiple rules you’ll need to follow when creating your team that may limit your options.

You will need to create a team comprised of at least three Pokémon, like the previous Pokémon Go Battle Leagues. The specific Pokémon you select will vary based on who you have in your roster, but some of these combinations will be better than others, especially in the Fantasy Cup. These are some of the best teams you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup.

Best Fantasy Cup teams in Pokémon Go

When participating in the Fantasy Cup, make sure your choices for your Pokémon Go team are at or below 1,500 CP. It is also important to note that only Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type Pokémon can be used in the Fantasy Cup.

You will want to ensure you follow these rules for Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup, which means your team choices will be limited. However, this does mean specific Pokémon will be better choices than others, especially if they are resistant to Dragon, Steel, or Fairy-type moves. These are some of the best teams we’ve created that you should consider using in Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup.

Registeel, Bastiodon, and Alolan Sandslash

You can never go wrong with having Registeel when creating a team for Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup, especially for the Great League. Registeel has always been a solid, go-to option you can use as your team’s first or last Pokémon. To aid it, I recommend using Bastiodon as a strong Rock and Steel-type Pokémon, alongside Alolan Sandlash to help round out this first team.

Registeel: Lock On (fast move), Zap Cannon, and Focus Blast

Bastiodon: Smack Down (fast move), Stone Edge, and Flamethrower

Alolan Sandslash: Shadow Claw (fast move), Ice Punch, and Drill Run

Galarian Stunfisk, Turtonator, and Skarmory

Next, we have another powerful Steel-type Pokémon that has always been a favorite for Pokémon Go Great League players: Galarian Stunfisk. You can never go wrong with adding Galarian Stunfisk to your line-up, especially with its steadfast defense. When you want to protect it against anything in the Fantasy Cup, Turtonator and Skarmory are excellent side choices, with Skarmory being another robust Steel-type.

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot (fast move), Rock Slide, and Earthquake

Turtonator: Incinerate (fast move), Dragon Pulse, and Overheat

Skarmory: Steel Wing (fast move), Brave Bird, and Sky Attack

Azumarill, Lucario, and Excadrill

For this team, we’re going to switch things up a bit and focus on the best Fairy-type option you should expect to see in Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup, Azumarill. As another Great League favorite, Azumarill is a bulky option capable of doing some significant damage, but it lacks any solid pressure on your opponent when it comes to draining their shields. This is where Lucario and Excadrill come into play, giving you some additional options based on what your opponent does. You might want to consider having Azumarill as your final or second option rather than the first choice.

Azumarill: Bubble (fast move), Ice Beam, and Play Rough

Lucario: Counter (fast move), Blaze Kick, and Shadow Ball

Excadrill: Mud Shot (fast move), Drill Run, and Rock Slide

Escavalier, Mawile, and Togetic

With this next team for Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup, we’re going to discuss Escavalier. Although it is a Steel-type, it’s also a Bug-type, and it’s not going to have the highest defenses compared to the previous choices, such as Galarian Stunfisk or Registeel. However, it’s a strong choice that has plenty of attacks, making it a good choice. You might want to use it as your switching substitute, with Mawile and Togetic also included. Togetic and Mawile can prepare to fight any Dragon-type Pokémon bound to appear during the Fantasy Cup, rounding out this team.

Escavalier: Counter (fast move), Megahorn, and Drill Run

Mawile: Fire Fang (fast move), Power-Up Punch, and Play Rough

Togetic: Fairy Wind (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Fini, Flygon, and Forretress

The final team I want to highlight features Tapu Fini, the legendary Water and Fairy-type Pokémon. You can use Tapu Fini in nearly any Pokémon Go‘s Fantasy Cup role: as your frontline, the one you switch out, or as the final Pokémon you use on your team. The choice is up to you. I think it would do well grouped with Flygon and Forretress, both robust Pokémon ideal for the Fantasy Cup, giving your team adequate attack and defense against any Pokémon that could appear in this competition.