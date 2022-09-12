In Pokémon Go, players get to battle against Trainers from all across the globe in the Go League Battle. The Great League, Ultra League, and the Master League have different CP caps, allowing Trainers to battle with Pokémon across various power ranges. You can rise through the ranks during every season to earn several rewards by excelling in the Great League. Naturally, players need to know the best team combinations and Pokémon that can be used in the Great League in Go Battles.

The Great League allows Trainers to use Pokémon at or below 1,500 CP. You can use three Pokémon, and we recommend selecting different types to have a range of diverse movesets. Using dual-type Pokémon with unique moves is also a brilliant strategy in the Great League. Similarly, Pokémon with higher HP can sustain damage much longer in a fight, making them an ideal choice for Go Battles. So, if you are looking for the best Great League teams in Pokémon Go, we have you covered.

Here are the best teams and Pokémons to use in the Great League in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Great League best teams and Pokémon

The meta Pokémon for Great League change frequently, and you need to adapt to make it far in Go Battle. While the 1,500 CP cap restricts players from using the strongest Pokémon, there are several team compositions you can use to stay ahead of the opponents. You also need to have a good combination of charged and quick attacks to be effective with your Pokémon in the Great League. Here are some of the best teams to use in Pokémon Go Great League.

Azumarill, Bastiodon, Regice

Azumarill is one of the best Pokémon to use in the Great League and is perfect to start the fight. Being a Water/Fairy type, this Pokémon is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fire, Fighting, Ice, and Water types. Similarly, Bastiodon is a Rock/Steel type while Regice is an Ice-type Pokémon. These three Pokémon top the best team list for Great League in Pokémon Go. You can also experiment with this combination by replacing Regice with Skarmory or Medicham.

Azumarill: Bubble (quick move), Ice Beam, Hydro Pump

Bastiodon: Smack Down (quick move), Stone Age, Flamethrower

Regice: Lock On (quick move), Blizzard, Thunder

Skarmory, Tropius, Umbreon

Skarmory is another strong starter in the Great League and is a Flying/Steel-type Pokémon. Although it is vulnerable to Fire and Electric type, you can pair it with Tropius and Umbreon to perfectly complement the composition. Tropius is a Grass/Flying type while Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokémon. Azumarill and Bastiodon also pair up well with Skarmory and can be used as a substitute for Tropius.

Skarmory: Air Slash (quick move), Brave Bird, Sky Attack

Tropius: Razor Leaf (quick move), Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace

Umbreon: Snarl (quick move), Fowl Play, Last Resort

Galarian Stunkfish, Trevenant, Marowak (Alolan Shadow)

The rare Galarian Stunkfish is one of the finest choices for the Great League. It is a Ground/Steel-type Pokémon resistant to Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Poison, Rock, and Steel types. Similarly, Trevenant is a Ghost/Grass type, perfectly fitting in this composition to support Galarian Stunkfish. The Marowak (Alolan Shadow) is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon that is tough to come by. You can also use Azumarill or Alolan Ninetales in case you don’t have the Marowak (Alolan Shadow).

Galarian Stunkfish: Mud Shot (quick move), Rock Slide, Earth Quake

Trevenant: Shadow Claw (quick move), Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball

Marowak (Alolan Shadow): Fire Spin (quick move), Shadow Bone, Bone Club

Walrein, Medicham, Registeel

Walrein is an Ice/Water-type Pokémon and is weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock types. But we recommend using this Pokémon in the Great League if you have Powder Snow and Icicle Spear moves available. Medicham is a Fighting/Psychic-type Pokémon, making it strong against Normal, Ice, Rock, and Steel, and vulnerable against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-types. Registeel is a Steel-type Pokémon weak against Fighting, Fire, and Ground types.