Best moveset for Togekiss in Pokémon Go

Another month brings about another Community Day in Pokémon Go, allowing players of the mobile title to find a specific Pokémon more often for a three-hour duration and earn various bonuses for exploring—even having a chance to find the Shiny form of that Pokémon.

April 2023’s Community Day, taking place on April 15 from 2pm to 5pm local time, will feature the Happiness Pokémon, Togetic, the evolved form of the iconic egg-shaped creature Togepi, who served as a staple in the anime series for many years. Togepi will also be appearing in two-kilometer Eggs that are obtained by spinning PokéStops during the event.

Not only is this event important for players who have yet to obtain a member of this evolution line of their own, but it is also an incredibly efficient way of farming Togepi Candies, which are needed—alongside a Sinnoh Stone—to evolve Togetic into the Jubilee Pokémon, Togekiss. Evolving Togetic during this event and up to five hours after it concludes will give Togekiss access to the exclusive Charged Attack Aura Sphere, which many players may remember being a staple of its moveset upon using it in playthroughs of Pokémon Platinum and beyond.

Yet even without this move, Togekiss is a feared competitor within Pokémon Go competitive modes thanks to its Fairy/Flying-typing and great stats—only held back by its scarce availability, up until now.

Here are the best movesets for Togekiss in both Raids and the Go Battle League, where it can catch even opponents who believe they have the upper hand off-guard.

Best moveset for Togekiss in Raids in Pokémon Go

In this PvE game mode, players want to primarily attack the Raid boss with attacks that are super-effective against it to not only defeat it within the time limit for a chance to catch it but to also earn bonuses that grant more Premier Balls during the catching phase.

As Togekiss is a Fairy/Flying-type Pokémon, it should primarily be used against Raid bosses that are Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Grass, or Bug-types. Players should avoid using Togekiss against Steel, Ice, and Rock-types—despite the coverage it gets—as Raid bosses will retaliate with super-effective attacks before Togekiss can unleash a Charged Attack like Flamethrower or Aura Sphere.

The most power in Togekiss’ kit lay in its access to the Fast Attack Charm and Charged Attack Dazzling Gleam, which can easily chip away at Dragon, Fighting, or Dark-type Pokémon while Togekiss takes little damage in return. Aerial Ace is another great option for players fighting Bug, Grass, or Fighting-type Raid bosses due to its three charge gauges, though PvE players should opt for a mono-Fairy-type moveset in most situations.

Best moveset for Togekiss in the Go Battle League in Pokémon Go

In the Go Battle League, however, the type coverage that Togekiss gets within its Charged Attack options is crucial to this Pokémon’s success in all Leagues, but particularly within the Master League.

In nearly every case, Charm serves as Togekiss’ best Fast Attack in all levels of the Go Battle League since there are so few Fast Fairy-type Attacks within the game. This gives Togekiss a great way of quickly chopping down the HP of opposing Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokémon without needing to wait for its Charged Attack to become available—while also giving it a strong attack that deals decent damage to many of the game’s types.

Togekiss’ Charged Attack slot is rather flexible depending on what other Pokémon players have on their teams, though doubling up on Fairy-type attacks with Dazzling Gleam isn’t always the best idea. Flamethrower and the event-exclusive Aura Sphere work great together to target the weaknesses of many of the League’s most popular Pokémon. Aerial Ace can also be switched with Flamethrower due to the Flying-type STAB Togekiss gets when using it.

Though Togekiss possesses the offensive and defensive capabilities to face off against Steel-types, which deal super-effective damage to it, most Pokémon of this type are too bulky to take too much damage from Flamethrower or Aura Sphere. Therefore, players should try to build a team around Togekiss with Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon, or even Ground-type Pokémon to counter Togekiss’ other weaknesses in Poison and Electric.