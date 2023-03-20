Togetic brings a rare Egg to Pokemon Go’s next Community Day

As a late-night surprise following the latest Pokémon Go Community Day, Niantic has confirmed Togetic and its evolutionary line will be the next featured Pokémon for April’s event.

Running from the usual 2 to 5pm local time on April 15, players will see Togetic appearing more frequently in the wild and other areas of Pokémon Go’s gameplay. Additionally, Togepi will have a heightened chance of hatching from 2km Eggs during the event—and will have the same increased Shiny odds as Togetic for that three-hour period too.

Any Togetic evolve into Togekiss during the event, and up to five hours after it ends, will know the Charged Attack Aura Sphere.

As for Community Day bonuses, players will get all of the content they have grown used to, including some special Field Research and event-exclusive four-star raids. Here is that full list of bonuses for anyone looking to plan their day around the event.

All Togetic Community Day bonuses in Pokémon Go

25 percent Hatch Distance for all Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to get Candy XL post-capture for trainers level 31 and up

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Snapshot bonuses

One additional Special Trade for all players

Togekiss with Charged Attack Aura Sphere

Togepi hatching from 2km Eggs

April Community Day-themed Field Research

Community Day Special Research story – Spreading Cheer $1 ticketed research

Four-star raids featuring Togetic from 5 to 10pm local time

With these bonuses in mind, it would be best to clear some Egg spots and have Incubators on hand for this event on April 15 if you want the highest chance of getting a Shiny Togepi or Togetic.