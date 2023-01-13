How to get Togetic during Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

If you’re a lover of Fairy-types, you probably already know all about Togetic. This dual Fairy- and Flying-type Pokémon was a Normal- and Flying-type until Fairy was added in Generation VI. In the time since, it and its evolution Togekiss have found new life as dragon busters, but they also have newfound weaknesses to Poison-type and Steel-type moves.

If you’re looking to snag a Togetic in Pokémon Go, you have a good opportunity during the Twinkling Fantasy event, which sees increased spawns of a variety of Fairy-type and Dragon-type Pokémon in the wild. If you’d rather catch a wild Togetic than evolve a Togepi, Twinkling Fantasy is your chance to do so. You can also always evolve a Togepi you already have into Togetic using Pokémon Go’s usual Candy evolution method.

Here’s how to get a Togetic during the Twinkling Fantasy event.

How to encounter and catch Togetic during Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

There are two ways you can get a Togetic: evolve your Togepi or find a wild Togetic during Twinkling Fantasy. The former method requires you to already have a Togepi as well as 25 Togepi Candies. If you’re lucky enough to have these items, you can simply evolve your Togepi as you would any other Pokemon in Pokémon Go.

If you’re looking to catch a wild Togetic, you’ll need to rely a little more on luck. Togetic has an increased spawn rate during Twinkling Fantasy, but as an evolved Pokémon, it only rarely appears in the wild. It can be Shiny, so if your luck is especially high, you might come across its ivory-colored version.

Togetic is required to complete Twinkling Fantasy’s Collection Challenge, which rewards 50 Salamence Mega Energy, one Fast TM, and one Charged TM for catching 10 specific Pokémon whose spawn rates are increased during the event. Other Pokémon on the list include fellow Fairy-types Ralts and Clefairy, as well as the Dragon-types Dratini and Deino, among others.