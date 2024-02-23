Category:
Pokémon

Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?

There is a time and space for everything.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:57 pm
Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing special hats.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global is here, which means players worldwide now have access to new content themed around Gen IV. This includes new Special Research that will help you power up your new Legendary Pokémon.

On Feb. 24 and 25, players can encounter Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia for the first time globally in Pokémon Go. Each Legendary Pokémon gets a new Adventure Effect with its new form, allowing it to shift your gameplay using Candy and Stardust. 

The Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research has multiple unique tracks based on decisions you make in-game. Depending on if you selected the Diamond or Pearl version before the event, you’ll have different rewards themed around Dialga or Palkia. You’ll also need to choose a new path based on one of the three Sinnoh starters—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—which will further alter your rewards. 

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research: Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup path? Which is better?

A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
It is time to get your Sinnoh on! Image via Niantic

While it’s not the same as Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles’ Team Go Rocket Special Research, Niantic has added a comparable set of content for Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. The It’s About Time and Space Special Research still revolves around locating Giovanni and the powers of Origin Former Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia—paired with a Sinnoh starter Pokémon spin. 

As soon as you open up the Special Research, you’ll be asked to choose between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. This decision will impact the rewards you receive while completing the It’s About Time and Space Special Research. It’s not the most impactful decision regarding this research, however. 

Depending on which starter you pick, you’ll encounter a Shadow version of that Pokémon by completing the first page of research. Additionally, you’ll get Candy and Candy XL for that Pokémon too. After the first page, however, the main set of rewards will be based on whether you chose the Diamond or Pearl version for your event badge. This means you’ll need to catch Dialga or Palkia and use their respective Adventure Effects to complete the research depending on the path you selected before the event began.

related content
Read Article Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Origin Forme Palkia moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and version exclusive rewards
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space tasks and version exclusive rewards
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 23, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.