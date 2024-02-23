Should you pick Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup in Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research?

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global is here, which means players worldwide now have access to new content themed around Gen IV. This includes new Special Research that will help you power up your new Legendary Pokémon.

On Feb. 24 and 25, players can encounter Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia for the first time globally in Pokémon Go. Each Legendary Pokémon gets a new Adventure Effect with its new form, allowing it to shift your gameplay using Candy and Stardust.

The Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research has multiple unique tracks based on decisions you make in-game. Depending on if you selected the Diamond or Pearl version before the event, you’ll have different rewards themed around Dialga or Palkia. You’ll also need to choose a new path based on one of the three Sinnoh starters—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—which will further alter your rewards.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space Special Research: Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup path? Which is better?

It is time to get your Sinnoh on! Image via Niantic

While it’s not the same as Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles’ Team Go Rocket Special Research, Niantic has added a comparable set of content for Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. The It’s About Time and Space Special Research still revolves around locating Giovanni and the powers of Origin Former Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia—paired with a Sinnoh starter Pokémon spin.

As soon as you open up the Special Research, you’ll be asked to choose between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. This decision will impact the rewards you receive while completing the It’s About Time and Space Special Research. It’s not the most impactful decision regarding this research, however.

Depending on which starter you pick, you’ll encounter a Shadow version of that Pokémon by completing the first page of research. Additionally, you’ll get Candy and Candy XL for that Pokémon too. After the first page, however, the main set of rewards will be based on whether you chose the Diamond or Pearl version for your event badge. This means you’ll need to catch Dialga or Palkia and use their respective Adventure Effects to complete the research depending on the path you selected before the event began.