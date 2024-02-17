All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and rewards

If you are out enjoying Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, it might be time to team up with Team Go Rocket to track down Giovanni in a brand new way. This Special Research is only available to ticketed players and centers around all of the exclusive Go Tour content.

During Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA on Feb. 17 and 18, and again for the Global event on Feb. 25 and 26, the Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss will be available for ticked players. This themed research can only be completed during a Go Tour event because it uses specific content exclusive to event hours, like the Habitat Rotation spawns, to progress through the varying research tasks.

Pair this with the special Spiritomb Pokéstops and the Collection Challenges rotating with each habitat, and you have plenty of content to complete—and rare Pokémon to encounter. Just remember, your choice of Diamond or Pearl version in the other Special Research will impact your tasks and rewards, too.

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

It is time to team up with former enemies. Image via Niantic

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page one

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon One Incense

Use an Incense One Sinnoh Stone



Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, 15 Dialga or Palkia Candy (depending on version)

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page two

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Seaside Metropolis habitat Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Entangled Ruins habitat Hisuian Voltorb encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Bubbling Mire habitat Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Hot Spring habitat Hisuian Sneasel encounter



Total Rewards: One Glacial Lure Module, one Mossy Lure Module, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page three

Win a five-star raid 20 Ultra Balls

Catch a Dialga or Palkia (depending on version) 20 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, 15 Dialga or Palkia Candy (depending on version)

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page four

Activate Roar of Time’s or Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect (depending on version) Pachirisu encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region Chatot encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Garchomp encounter



Total Rewards: One Incubator, three Sinnoh Stones, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page five

Use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve three Pokémon Four Silver Pinap Berries

Hatch three Eggs Four Golden Razz Berries



Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and three Rocket Radars

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page six (Diamond)

Earn a Heart with your Buddy TBD Reward

Earn two Hearts with your Buddy TBD Reward

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy TBD Reward



Total Rewards: 15 Dialga Candy, four Dialga Candy XL, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page six (Pearl)

Earn a Heart with your Buddy TBD Reward

Earn two Hearts with your Buddy TBD Reward

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy TBD Reward



Total Rewards: 15 Palkia Candy, four Palkia Candy XL, and a Bidoof encounter

Even though this content is exclusive to ticketed players at Go Tour: Sinnoh, everyone can access some other content, like the hidden Rotom Timed Research.