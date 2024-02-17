Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and rewards

Enemies to friends to enemies again?
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 17, 2024 01:35 pm
Team Go Rocket Leaders facing off with the player.
Image via Niantic

If you are out enjoying Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles, it might be time to team up with Team Go Rocket to track down Giovanni in a brand new way. This Special Research is only available to ticketed players and centers around all of the exclusive Go Tour content. 

Recommended Videos

During Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA on Feb. 17 and 18, and again for the Global event on Feb. 25 and 26, the Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss will be available for ticked players. This themed research can only be completed during a Go Tour event because it uses specific content exclusive to event hours, like the Habitat Rotation spawns, to progress through the varying research tasks. 

Pair this with the special Spiritomb Pokéstops and the Collection Challenges rotating with each habitat, and you have plenty of content to complete—and rare Pokémon to encounter. Just remember, your choice of Diamond or Pearl version in the other Special Research will impact your tasks and rewards, too.  

Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff from Pokemon Go.
It is time to team up with former enemies. Image via Niantic

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
    • One Incense
  • Use an Incense
    • One Sinnoh Stone

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, 15 Dialga or Palkia Candy (depending on version)

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page two

  • Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Seaside Metropolis habitat
    • Hisuian Qwilfish encounter
  • Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Entangled Ruins habitat
    • Hisuian Voltorb encounter
  • Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Bubbling Mire habitat
    • Hisuian Growlithe encounter
  • Spin three PokéStops or Gyms in the Mountain Hot Spring habitat
    • Hisuian Sneasel encounter

Total Rewards: One Glacial Lure Module, one Mossy Lure Module, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page three

  • Win a five-star raid
    • 20 Ultra Balls
  • Catch a Dialga or Palkia (depending on version)
    • 20 Ultra Balls

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, 15 Dialga or Palkia Candy (depending on version)

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page four

  • Activate Roar of Time’s or Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect (depending on version)
    • Pachirisu encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region
    • Chatot encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
    • Garchomp encounter

Total Rewards: One Incubator, three Sinnoh Stones, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page five

  • Use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve three Pokémon
    • Four Silver Pinap Berries
  • Hatch three Eggs
    • Four Golden Razz Berries

Total Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, and three Rocket Radars

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page six (Diamond)

  • Earn a Heart with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward
  • Earn two Hearts with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward
  • Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward

Total Rewards: 15 Dialga Candy, four Dialga Candy XL, and a Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss tasks and rewards page six (Pearl)

  • Earn a Heart with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward
  • Earn two Hearts with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward
  • Earn three Hearts with your Buddy
    • TBD Reward

Total Rewards: 15 Palkia Candy, four Palkia Candy XL, and a Bidoof encounter

Even though this content is exclusive to ticketed players at Go Tour: Sinnoh, everyone can access some other content, like the hidden Rotom Timed Research.

related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Catch Cup: Little Edition in Pokémon Go
Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go Catch Cup Little Edition
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Catch Cup: Little Edition in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best Origin Forme Palkia raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Origin Forme Palkia raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best teams for the Catch Cup: Little Edition in Pokémon Go
Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokemon Go Catch Cup Little Edition
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best teams for the Catch Cup: Little Edition in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Best Origin Forme Palkia raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Origin Forme Palkia raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 16, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.