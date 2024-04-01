All Pokémon Go April Fool’s Day: An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s special April Fool’s Day prank this year is entirely centered around making any Nice or Great Throw count as an Excellent Throw. This plays into the new “An Excellent Opportunity” Timed and Field Research you can complete only on April 1.

Getting an Excellent Throw in Pokémon Go is a bit tough if you don’t have experience in nailing the timing, so this April Fool’s Day event is a great way to wrack them up if you have unfinished Research tasks that require those throws. The An Excellent Opportunity event, which only runs on April 1, will include multiple pages of Timed Research and Field Research that are built around different throw types too.

Pokémon Go April Fool’s Day An Excellent Opportunity event guide: All Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Spinda is the only Pokémon you will see here. Image via The Pokémon Company

The only event bonus for the April Fool’s Day An Excellent Opportunity event is every Nice and Great Throw registering as Excellent Throws. The rest of the event is just focused on Research tasks—and Spinda encounters through Field Research specifically.

All Pokémon Go An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards

All An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Make 15 Nice Throws 10 Poké Balls

Make 10 Great Throws 10 Great Balls

Make five Excellent Throws 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust

All An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards page two

Make 25 Nice Throws in a row 15 Poké Balls

Make 25 Great Throws in a row 15 Great Balls

Make 25 Excellent Throws in a row 15 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 5,000 Stardust and three Golden Razz Berries

All Pokémon Go An Excellent Opportunity Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research Rewards Make three Nice Throws in a row 300 Stardust Make three Great Throws in a row 500 Stardust Make five Great Curveball Throws Spinda encounters (Spinda Pattern varies) Make three Excellent Throws 10 Poké Balls

Five Great Balls

Two Ultra Balls Make three Excellent Throws in a row 1,000 Stardust

This is the first event in Pokémon Go’s April event lineup, which also features new Pokémon appearing in raids and an updated set of Spotlight Hours.

