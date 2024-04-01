All Pokémon Go April Fool’s Day: An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s special April Fool’s Day prank this year is entirely centered around making any Nice or Great Throw count as an Excellent Throw. This plays into the new “An Excellent Opportunity” Timed and Field Research you can complete only on April 1.
Getting an Excellent Throw in Pokémon Go is a bit tough if you don’t have experience in nailing the timing, so this April Fool’s Day event is a great way to wrack them up if you have unfinished Research tasks that require those throws. The An Excellent Opportunity event, which only runs on April 1, will include multiple pages of Timed Research and Field Research that are built around different throw types too.
Pokémon Go April Fool’s Day An Excellent Opportunity event guide: All Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses
The only event bonus for the April Fool’s Day An Excellent Opportunity event is every Nice and Great Throw registering as Excellent Throws. The rest of the event is just focused on Research tasks—and Spinda encounters through Field Research specifically.
All Pokémon Go An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards
All An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- 10 Poké Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws
- 10 Great Balls
- Make five Excellent Throws
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust
All An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research tasks and rewards page two
- Make 25 Nice Throws in a row
- 15 Poké Balls
- Make 25 Great Throws in a row
- 15 Great Balls
- Make 25 Excellent Throws in a row
- 15 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 5,000 Stardust and three Golden Razz Berries
All Pokémon Go An Excellent Opportunity Field Research tasks and rewards
|Field Research
|Rewards
|Make three Nice Throws in a row
|300 Stardust
|Make three Great Throws in a row
|500 Stardust
|Make five Great Curveball Throws
|Spinda encounters (Spinda Pattern varies)
|Make three Excellent Throws
|10 Poké Balls
Five Great Balls
Two Ultra Balls
|Make three Excellent Throws in a row
|1,000 Stardust
This is the first event in Pokémon Go’s April event lineup, which also features new Pokémon appearing in raids and an updated set of Spotlight Hours.