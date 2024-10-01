Best teams for Galar Cup Great League in Pokémon Go

It’s time to bring your strongest Pokémon to the forefront as we enter the Galar Great League in Pokémon Go. You’ll want to utilize the strongest Pokémon featured in the Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokédex, and we want to highlight some of the best teams in this competition.

Similar to many of Pokémon Go‘s other competitions, there are a handful of rules you’ll want to follow if you’re looking to compete in these battles. These restrictions should provide you with a relatively small pool of potential choices that you can use. We have a handful of recommendations you can try using as you face off against other players. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Galar Great League.

Best Pokémon teams for the Galar Cup Great League in Pokémon Go

For those who participated in the Galar Cup Little League, this set is similar to that one. The biggest difference is the strength of the Pokémon you can use in these battles. For many, this is a huge game changer. For the Galar Cup Great League, you can only use Pokémon that were featured in the Pokémon Sword and Shield Pokédex, and they have to be equal to or less than 1,500 CP.

You can expect to use similar Pokémon to the ones you brought to the Galar Cup Little League, but now you can bring out their evolved forms and ones with more robust CP. You should expect your competitors to use several Pokémon featured in this list. They might not be the exact teams we create, but many of the Pokémon we’ll be discussing are easily the best of the best for Pokémon Go‘s Galar Cup Great League.

Clefable, Pangoro, and Quagsire

The first team we want to focus on features Clefable, a Fairy-type Pokémon who is set to be a heavy hitter in this competition. We highly recommend making it your lead choice and the first Pokémon you use against your opponent. But to help round out the rest of your team, add Pangoro and Quagsire to the mix. For this Pokémon Go team, we recommend placing Qaugsire as your final choice and Pangoro as the one who switches out with your lead.

Clefable : Fairy Wind (fast move), Swift, and Moonblast

: Fairy Wind (fast move), Swift, and Moonblast Pangoro : Karate Chop (fast move), Night Slash, and Close Combat

: Karate Chop (fast move), Night Slash, and Close Combat Quagsire: Mud Shot (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Stone Edge

Diggersby, Alolan Ninetales, and Qwilfish

The next team features another favorite from Pokémon Go‘s Great League, Diggersby. You shouldn’t be surprised to see this Pokémon on several teams used in this competition. Diggersby boasts a solid amount of attack and defense, making it an excellent closer option. To back it up, we have Alolan Ninetales and Qwilfish. You’ll want to place Qwilfish as your lead choice, making it the first Pokémon you use against your opponent, with Alolan Ninetales as the one who switches out.

Diggersby : Quick Attack (fast move), Scorching Sands, and Fire Punch

: Quick Attack (fast move), Scorching Sands, and Fire Punch Alolan Ninetales : Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Dazzling Gleam

: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Dazzling Gleam Qwilfish: Poison Sting (fast move), Ice Beam, and Aqua Tail

Galarian Weezing (Shadow), Gastrodon, and Mandibuzz

We have an exciting choice following the events of Pokémon Go‘s Legendary Heroes event, where you could evolve Koffing into a Galarian Weezing. For those who did it, this opened the door for shadow Koffing to become a shadow Galarian Weezing, which you can use in this competition. It’s a formidable opponent and the perfect lead Pokémon to have on your team, supported by Gastrodon and Mandibuzz. We recommend placing Mandibuzz as the final Pokémon you use on your team.

Galarian Weezing (Shadow) : Fairy Wind (fast move), Play Rough, and Brutal Swing

: Fairy Wind (fast move), Play Rough, and Brutal Swing Gastrodon : Mud Slap (fast move), Earth Power, and Body Slam

: Mud Slap (fast move), Earth Power, and Body Slam Mandibuzz: Snarl (fast move), Dark Pulse, and Aerial Ace

Toxapex, Gallade (Shadow), and Whiscash

On this team, we’re going to have another Great League veteran, Toxapex. As a Poison and Water-type Pokémon, Toxapex is often used throughout the standard Great and Ultra Leagues. As a defensive choicer for your team, you want to reserve it as your last Pokémon, but we have Whiscash and a shadow Gallade to help support it, with Whiscash as the lead and shadow Gallade swapping out as the attacker. This might leave your team vulnerable to Grass-types in Pokémon Go, and you may want to try swapping out Gallade for a standard Ninetales.

Toxapex : Poison Jab (fast move), Sludge Wave, and Brine

: Poison Jab (fast move), Sludge Wave, and Brine Gallade (Shadow) : Psycho Cut, Leaf Blade, and Close Combat

: Psycho Cut, Leaf Blade, and Close Combat Whiscash: Mud Shot (fast move), Mud Bomb, and Scald

Togetic, Drapion, and Drifblim

The final team we want to share on this list features Togetic, and as a Fairy and Flying-type, it’s perfect to be the lead choice on your Galar Cup Great League team. Togetic has a lot of potential to put a lot of pressure on your opponent, especially if you have it teamed up with Drapion and Drifblim. To get the most out of this team, place Drapion as your final Pokémon, followed by Drifblim as the one who switches out with Togetic on this Pokémon Go team.

Togetic : Fairy Wind (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Dazzling Gleam

: Fairy Wind (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Dazzling Gleam Drapion : Poison Sting (fast move), Crunch, and Aqua Tail

: Poison Sting (fast move), Crunch, and Aqua Tail Drifblim: Astonish (fast move), Shadow Ball, and Icy Wind

