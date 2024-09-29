Pokémon Dortmund Regionals scores and standings: Pokémon TCG, Go, and VGC results

The 2025 competitive season for Pokémon is in full swing, with the Dortmund Regional Championships coming to an action-packed close.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals, including the final scores and standings. We’ve also included the final day usage statistics for Pokémon Go, Pokémon VGC, and Pokémon TCG so you can see the most popular creatures and TCG decks from this event.

All results from Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships

Kicking off in Westfalenhallen, Dortmund in Germany, the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals marked the second event in the 2025 season for competitive Pokémon.

This event played host to some of the best players from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, VGC, and Go, following up the exciting results at the Baltimore Regional Championships perfectly.

Pokémon TCG results

The Pokémon Dortmund Regional champion for the Masters division is Ryuki Okada.

The top eight results for the Masters division, along with their final Regional placement and prizes can be seen in the table below.

Place Player Prize First Ryuki Okada $10,000 Second Rahul Reddy $7,000 Third to fourth Stephané Ivanoff and Jelle Van Kampen $5,000 Fifth to eighth Stephen Law, Glenn Bauwens, Jan Hausmann, and James De Boer $3,000

In a similar fashion to the Baltimore Regionals that took place from September 13-15, the TCG line-up featured a wide variety of decks and interesting builds. The most popular by far was Terapagos ex, but everything from Lugia VSTAR to Dragpult ex was spotted at Dortmund Regionals.

Alongside Ryuki Okada in the Masters Division, the Seniors Division Champion for Dortmund Regionals is Daniel James and the Juniors Division Champion is Oliver Cahill.

Pokémon VGC results

The Masters VGC champion for Pokémon Dortmund Regionals is Davide Miraglia.

The table below shows the top eight results for the Masters division, along with their teams, points, and prizes.

Place Player Pokémon Prize First Davide Miraglia Whimsicott

Hydreigon

Garchomp

Gholdengo

Clefairy

Annihilape $6,000 Second Mattie Morgan Amoonguss

Incineroar

Sneasler

Gholdengo

Porygon2

Garchomp $4,000 Third Nicolò Berardo Rillaboom

Dragapult

Primarina

Sneasler

Electabuzz

Kingambit $2,000 Fourth Alessandro Marchionne Amoonguss

Incineroar

Flamigo

Gholdengo

Porygon 2

Ursaluna $2,000 Fifth Fevzi Özkan Sinistcha

Grimmsnarl

Pelipper

Archaludon

Maushold

Annihilape $1,000 Sixth Jack Clarke Toxtricity

Volcarona

Indeedee

Drifblim

Hydreigon

Kommo-o $1,000 Seventh Ibrahim Maarouf Rillaboom

Dragapult

Primarina

Sneasler

Magmar

Kingambit $1,000 Eighth Nico Davide Cognetta Rillaboom

Salamence

Primarina

Sneasler

Magmar

Kingambit $1,000

The majority of the Pokémon that made an impact at Baltimore Regionals managed to make a dent at this event, too.

Pokémon Go results

The Pokemon Go Regional Champion for Dortmund is Kazim33.

The full top eight results for the Pokémon Go bracket can be seen below, along with their team, final placement, and prize.

Place Player Team Prize First Kazim33 Shadow Feraligatr

Clodsire

Cresselia

Dunsparce

Galarian Moltres

Dewgong $2,500 Second TontonBatteuse Shadow Feraligatr

Clodsire

Cresselia

Dunsparce

Galarian Moltres

Shadow Quagsire $2,000 Third Nickname29585 Dewgong

Toxapex

Shadow Quagsire

Clodsire

Malamar

Mandibuzz $1,500 Fourth AMindJoke Shadow Feraligatr

Clodsire

Dunsparce

Cresselia

Azumarill

Ariados $1,200 Fifth Javier V20 Malamar

Diggersby

Toxapex

Shadow Drapion

Azumarill

Chesnaught $1,000 Sixth Zzweilous Azumarill

Malamar

Clodsire

Dunsparce

Talonflame

Serperior $1,000 Seventh 23EJB Shadow Dragonite

Chesnaught

Shadow Feraligatr

Azumarill

Shadow Drapion

Dunsparce $750 Eighth Arreguiikdn Clodsire

Shadow Machamp

Dunsparce

Mandibuzz

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Drapion $750

The Pokémon Go roster for the Dortmund Regionals featured teams with similar Pokémon but incredibly different strategies, making for a fascinating watch.

Final usage statistics from Pokémon Dortmund Regionals

Here are the final usage statistics from the second day of the Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships.

Some decks and Pokémon are unsurprising—after all, it’s hardly a shock to see a Charizard-Pidgeot deck or Rillaboom performing well—but there are some creative picks.

Most popular Pokémon TCG decks

Stellar Crown and Shrouded Fable featured heavily here. Image via The Pokémon Company

Terapagos ex stood out as one of the shining stars of the Dortmund Regional Championships, reaching new heights with the addition of the ever-lethal Dusknoir. With the right build and roster of Supporters, the Terastal turtle can deal some significant damage.

Other community favorite decks made an impact here, too, with Raging Bolt ex, Charizard-Pidgeot, and Regidrago VSTAR popping up as the next most popular picks.

Seeing Dragapult ex so low down the list comparatively may come as a surprise to some, especially considering how well this deck did overall. It’s worth keeping an eye on how Dragapult ex evolves over the next few months and during the next Play! Pokémon events, as it’s a wickedly dangerous deck.

Most popular Pokémon VGC picks

Rillaboom made a splash at Regionals once again. Image via The Pokémon Company

While there were a few wildcard picks here, some Regulation H staples made their presence known in this event.

With a mighty 41.6% usage on the second day of Dortmund Regionals, Rillaboom stands out as the most popular pick by far—and it’s easy to see why. This starter ‘mon is a powerhouse in its own right, with a wide variety of possible builds and abilities on offer, lending itself nicely to several popular team formats.

Other staples like Amoonguss, Incineroar, and Gholdengo were spotted during this event too, popping up in a number of teams on the final leaderboard. Out of this trio, Gholdengo caused the most havoc for its opponents, even appearing in Davide Miraglia’s winning team.

This event highlights just how interesting a format Regulation H is from a competitive aspect, making the next event on the calendar—the Louisville Regional Championships, taking place from October 11-13—even more exciting to think about.

Most popular Pokémon Go picks

The line-up was intriguing in the Pokémon Go division. Image via The Pokémon Company

Every single Pokémon shown above appeared on the final, top eight leaderboard in the Pokémon Go section of the Dortmund Regional Championships, with Kazzim33’s winning team featuring six of them.

There’s a relatively clear meta in Pokémon Go right now and the game is still in an exciting spot. Seeing a blend of regular Pokémon, starters, Shadow Pokémon, and legendaries is always intriguing, and the battles from this event showed how wide the competitively viable move pool is, too.

The best thing about seeing Pokémon like Clodsire, Dunsparce, and Azumarill in the line-up for top-tier events is that they’re relatively easy to get in the game, making them accessible picks for a team.

If there’s a team that stood out to you in the Dortmund Regional Championships, why not try recreating it? Trying out teams that your favorite competitors have made is a great way to develop your own skills as a Pokémon Go player, and it can be a lot of fun, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy