Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Pokémon Regional Championships logo with split background.
Logo via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Dortmund Regionals scores and standings: Pokémon TCG, Go, and VGC results

Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Dortmund Regionals, covering Go, TCG, and VGC results.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 12:41 pm

The 2025 competitive season for Pokémon is in full swing, with the Dortmund Regional Championships coming to an action-packed close.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals, including the final scores and standings. We’ve also included the final day usage statistics for Pokémon Go, Pokémon VGC, and Pokémon TCG so you can see the most popular creatures and TCG decks from this event.

All results from Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships

Kicking off in Westfalenhallen, Dortmund in Germany, the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals marked the second event in the 2025 season for competitive Pokémon.

This event played host to some of the best players from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, VGC, and Go, following up the exciting results at the Baltimore Regional Championships perfectly.

Pokémon TCG results

The Pokémon Dortmund Regional champion for the Masters division is Ryuki Okada.

The top eight results for the Masters division, along with their final Regional placement and prizes can be seen in the table below.

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstRyuki Okada$10,000
SecondRahul Reddy$7,000
Third to fourth Stephané Ivanoff and Jelle Van Kampen$5,000
Fifth to eighth Stephen Law, Glenn Bauwens, Jan Hausmann, and James De Boer$3,000

In a similar fashion to the Baltimore Regionals that took place from September 13-15, the TCG line-up featured a wide variety of decks and interesting builds. The most popular by far was Terapagos ex, but everything from Lugia VSTAR to Dragpult ex was spotted at Dortmund Regionals.

Alongside Ryuki Okada in the Masters Division, the Seniors Division Champion for Dortmund Regionals is Daniel James and the Juniors Division Champion is Oliver Cahill.

Pokémon VGC results

The Masters VGC champion for Pokémon Dortmund Regionals is Davide Miraglia.

The table below shows the top eight results for the Masters division, along with their teams, points, and prizes.

PlacePlayerPokémonPrize
FirstDavide MiragliaWhimsicott
Hydreigon
Garchomp
Gholdengo
Clefairy
Annihilape		$6,000
SecondMattie MorganAmoonguss
Incineroar
Sneasler
Gholdengo
Porygon2
Garchomp		$4,000
ThirdNicolò BerardoRillaboom
Dragapult
Primarina
Sneasler
Electabuzz
Kingambit		$2,000
FourthAlessandro MarchionneAmoonguss
Incineroar
Flamigo
Gholdengo
Porygon 2
Ursaluna		$2,000
FifthFevzi ÖzkanSinistcha
Grimmsnarl
Pelipper
Archaludon
Maushold
Annihilape		$1,000
SixthJack ClarkeToxtricity
Volcarona
Indeedee
Drifblim
Hydreigon
Kommo-o		$1,000
SeventhIbrahim MaaroufRillaboom
Dragapult
Primarina
Sneasler
Magmar
Kingambit		$1,000
Eighth Nico Davide CognettaRillaboom
Salamence
Primarina
Sneasler
Magmar
Kingambit		$1,000

The majority of the Pokémon that made an impact at Baltimore Regionals managed to make a dent at this event, too.

Pokémon Go results

The Pokemon Go Regional Champion for Dortmund is Kazim33.

The full top eight results for the Pokémon Go bracket can be seen below, along with their team, final placement, and prize.

PlacePlayerTeamPrize
FirstKazim33Shadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Cresselia
Dunsparce
Galarian Moltres
Dewgong		$2,500
SecondTontonBatteuseShadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Cresselia
Dunsparce
Galarian Moltres
Shadow Quagsire		$2,000
ThirdNickname29585Dewgong
Toxapex
Shadow Quagsire
Clodsire
Malamar
Mandibuzz		$1,500
FourthAMindJokeShadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Dunsparce
Cresselia
Azumarill
Ariados		$1,200
FifthJavier V20Malamar
Diggersby
Toxapex
Shadow Drapion
Azumarill
Chesnaught		$1,000
SixthZzweilousAzumarill
Malamar
Clodsire
Dunsparce
Talonflame
Serperior		$1,000
Seventh 23EJBShadow Dragonite
Chesnaught
Shadow Feraligatr
Azumarill
Shadow Drapion
Dunsparce		$750
Eighth ArreguiikdnClodsire
Shadow Machamp
Dunsparce
Mandibuzz
Shadow Feraligatr
Shadow Drapion		$750

The Pokémon Go roster for the Dortmund Regionals featured teams with similar Pokémon but incredibly different strategies, making for a fascinating watch.

Final usage statistics from Pokémon Dortmund Regionals

Here are the final usage statistics from the second day of the Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships.

Some decks and Pokémon are unsurprising—after all, it’s hardly a shock to see a Charizard-Pidgeot deck or Rillaboom performing well—but there are some creative picks.

Dortmund Regionals Pokémon TCG usage.
Stellar Crown and Shrouded Fable featured heavily here. Image via The Pokémon Company

Terapagos ex stood out as one of the shining stars of the Dortmund Regional Championships, reaching new heights with the addition of the ever-lethal Dusknoir. With the right build and roster of Supporters, the Terastal turtle can deal some significant damage.

Other community favorite decks made an impact here, too, with Raging Bolt ex, Charizard-Pidgeot, and Regidrago VSTAR popping up as the next most popular picks.

Seeing Dragapult ex so low down the list comparatively may come as a surprise to some, especially considering how well this deck did overall. It’s worth keeping an eye on how Dragapult ex evolves over the next few months and during the next Play! Pokémon events, as it’s a wickedly dangerous deck.

Dortmund Regionals Pokémon usage.
Rillaboom made a splash at Regionals once again. Image via The Pokémon Company

While there were a few wildcard picks here, some Regulation H staples made their presence known in this event.

With a mighty 41.6% usage on the second day of Dortmund Regionals, Rillaboom stands out as the most popular pick by far—and it’s easy to see why. This starter ‘mon is a powerhouse in its own right, with a wide variety of possible builds and abilities on offer, lending itself nicely to several popular team formats.

Other staples like Amoonguss, Incineroar, and Gholdengo were spotted during this event too, popping up in a number of teams on the final leaderboard. Out of this trio, Gholdengo caused the most havoc for its opponents, even appearing in Davide Miraglia’s winning team.

This event highlights just how interesting a format Regulation H is from a competitive aspect, making the next event on the calendar—the Louisville Regional Championships, taking place from October 11-13—even more exciting to think about.

Dortmund Regionals Pokémon Go usage.
The line-up was intriguing in the Pokémon Go division. Image via The Pokémon Company

Every single Pokémon shown above appeared on the final, top eight leaderboard in the Pokémon Go section of the Dortmund Regional Championships, with Kazzim33’s winning team featuring six of them.

There’s a relatively clear meta in Pokémon Go right now and the game is still in an exciting spot. Seeing a blend of regular Pokémon, starters, Shadow Pokémon, and legendaries is always intriguing, and the battles from this event showed how wide the competitively viable move pool is, too.

The best thing about seeing Pokémon like Clodsire, Dunsparce, and Azumarill in the line-up for top-tier events is that they’re relatively easy to get in the game, making them accessible picks for a team.

If there’s a team that stood out to you in the Dortmund Regional Championships, why not try recreating it? Trying out teams that your favorite competitors have made is a great way to develop your own skills as a Pokémon Go player, and it can be a lot of fun, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter