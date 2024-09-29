Pokémon Dortmund Regionals scores and standings: Pokémon TCG, Go, and VGC results

The 2025 competitive season for Pokémon is in full swing, with the Dortmund Regional Championships coming to an action-packed close.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals, including the final scores and standings. We’ve also included the final day usage statistics for Pokémon Go, Pokémon VGC, and Pokémon TCG so you can see the most popular creatures and TCG decks from this event.
All results from Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships
Kicking off in Westfalenhallen, Dortmund in Germany, the Pokémon Dortmund Regionals marked the second event in the 2025 season for competitive Pokémon.
This event played host to some of the best players from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, VGC, and Go, following up the exciting results at the Baltimore Regional Championships perfectly.
Pokémon TCG results
The Pokémon Dortmund Regional champion for the Masters division is Ryuki Okada.
The top eight results for the Masters division, along with their final Regional placement and prizes can be seen in the table below.
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|Ryuki Okada
|$10,000
|Second
|Rahul Reddy
|$7,000
|Third to fourth
|Stephané Ivanoff and Jelle Van Kampen
|$5,000
|Fifth to eighth
|Stephen Law, Glenn Bauwens, Jan Hausmann, and James De Boer
|$3,000
In a similar fashion to the Baltimore Regionals that took place from September 13-15, the TCG line-up featured a wide variety of decks and interesting builds. The most popular by far was Terapagos ex, but everything from Lugia VSTAR to Dragpult ex was spotted at Dortmund Regionals.
Alongside Ryuki Okada in the Masters Division, the Seniors Division Champion for Dortmund Regionals is Daniel James and the Juniors Division Champion is Oliver Cahill.
Pokémon VGC results
The Masters VGC champion for Pokémon Dortmund Regionals is Davide Miraglia.
The table below shows the top eight results for the Masters division, along with their teams, points, and prizes.
|Place
|Player
|Pokémon
|Prize
|First
|Davide Miraglia
|Whimsicott
Hydreigon
Garchomp
Gholdengo
Clefairy
Annihilape
|$6,000
|Second
|Mattie Morgan
|Amoonguss
Incineroar
Sneasler
Gholdengo
Porygon2
Garchomp
|$4,000
|Third
|Nicolò Berardo
|Rillaboom
Dragapult
Primarina
Sneasler
Electabuzz
Kingambit
|$2,000
|Fourth
|Alessandro Marchionne
|Amoonguss
Incineroar
Flamigo
Gholdengo
Porygon 2
Ursaluna
|$2,000
|Fifth
|Fevzi Özkan
|Sinistcha
Grimmsnarl
Pelipper
Archaludon
Maushold
Annihilape
|$1,000
|Sixth
|Jack Clarke
|Toxtricity
Volcarona
Indeedee
Drifblim
Hydreigon
Kommo-o
|$1,000
|Seventh
|Ibrahim Maarouf
|Rillaboom
Dragapult
Primarina
Sneasler
Magmar
Kingambit
|$1,000
|Eighth
|Nico Davide Cognetta
|Rillaboom
Salamence
Primarina
Sneasler
Magmar
Kingambit
|$1,000
The majority of the Pokémon that made an impact at Baltimore Regionals managed to make a dent at this event, too.
Pokémon Go results
The Pokemon Go Regional Champion for Dortmund is Kazim33.
The full top eight results for the Pokémon Go bracket can be seen below, along with their team, final placement, and prize.
|Place
|Player
|Team
|Prize
|First
|Kazim33
|Shadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Cresselia
Dunsparce
Galarian Moltres
Dewgong
|$2,500
|Second
|TontonBatteuse
|Shadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Cresselia
Dunsparce
Galarian Moltres
Shadow Quagsire
|$2,000
|Third
|Nickname29585
|Dewgong
Toxapex
Shadow Quagsire
Clodsire
Malamar
Mandibuzz
|$1,500
|Fourth
|AMindJoke
|Shadow Feraligatr
Clodsire
Dunsparce
Cresselia
Azumarill
Ariados
|$1,200
|Fifth
|Javier V20
|Malamar
Diggersby
Toxapex
Shadow Drapion
Azumarill
Chesnaught
|$1,000
|Sixth
|Zzweilous
|Azumarill
Malamar
Clodsire
Dunsparce
Talonflame
Serperior
|$1,000
|Seventh
|23EJB
|Shadow Dragonite
Chesnaught
Shadow Feraligatr
Azumarill
Shadow Drapion
Dunsparce
|$750
|Eighth
|Arreguiikdn
|Clodsire
Shadow Machamp
Dunsparce
Mandibuzz
Shadow Feraligatr
Shadow Drapion
|$750
The Pokémon Go roster for the Dortmund Regionals featured teams with similar Pokémon but incredibly different strategies, making for a fascinating watch.
Final usage statistics from Pokémon Dortmund Regionals
Here are the final usage statistics from the second day of the Pokémon Dortmund Regional Championships.
Some decks and Pokémon are unsurprising—after all, it’s hardly a shock to see a Charizard-Pidgeot deck or Rillaboom performing well—but there are some creative picks.
Most popular Pokémon TCG decks
Terapagos ex stood out as one of the shining stars of the Dortmund Regional Championships, reaching new heights with the addition of the ever-lethal Dusknoir. With the right build and roster of Supporters, the Terastal turtle can deal some significant damage.
Other community favorite decks made an impact here, too, with Raging Bolt ex, Charizard-Pidgeot, and Regidrago VSTAR popping up as the next most popular picks.
Seeing Dragapult ex so low down the list comparatively may come as a surprise to some, especially considering how well this deck did overall. It’s worth keeping an eye on how Dragapult ex evolves over the next few months and during the next Play! Pokémon events, as it’s a wickedly dangerous deck.
Most popular Pokémon VGC picks
While there were a few wildcard picks here, some Regulation H staples made their presence known in this event.
With a mighty 41.6% usage on the second day of Dortmund Regionals, Rillaboom stands out as the most popular pick by far—and it’s easy to see why. This starter ‘mon is a powerhouse in its own right, with a wide variety of possible builds and abilities on offer, lending itself nicely to several popular team formats.
Other staples like Amoonguss, Incineroar, and Gholdengo were spotted during this event too, popping up in a number of teams on the final leaderboard. Out of this trio, Gholdengo caused the most havoc for its opponents, even appearing in Davide Miraglia’s winning team.
This event highlights just how interesting a format Regulation H is from a competitive aspect, making the next event on the calendar—the Louisville Regional Championships, taking place from October 11-13—even more exciting to think about.
Most popular Pokémon Go picks
Every single Pokémon shown above appeared on the final, top eight leaderboard in the Pokémon Go section of the Dortmund Regional Championships, with Kazzim33’s winning team featuring six of them.
There’s a relatively clear meta in Pokémon Go right now and the game is still in an exciting spot. Seeing a blend of regular Pokémon, starters, Shadow Pokémon, and legendaries is always intriguing, and the battles from this event showed how wide the competitively viable move pool is, too.
The best thing about seeing Pokémon like Clodsire, Dunsparce, and Azumarill in the line-up for top-tier events is that they’re relatively easy to get in the game, making them accessible picks for a team.
If there’s a team that stood out to you in the Dortmund Regional Championships, why not try recreating it? Trying out teams that your favorite competitors have made is a great way to develop your own skills as a Pokémon Go player, and it can be a lot of fun, too.
Published: Sep 29, 2024 12:41 pm