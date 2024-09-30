Pokémon Go all events full schedule (October 2024)

October 2024 is gearing up to be another great month for new Pokémon Go content, with a host of exciting new Pokémon species, Shiny variants to capture, and a few secrets and mysteries littered across the next few weeks.

Galar is in full focus again after the region debuted last month, with legendary and regular Pokémon getting some love throughout October. Not only do we start the month with both Zacian and Zamazenta raids, but we also have additional events and surprises along the way that could bring more fan-favorite Pokémon from the Galar region to mobile devices.

There is a lot happening, so it’s important to keep track of every Pokémon Go event over October as we gear up for the annual big Halloween event at the end of the month. So here’s everything you can look forward to.

October’s content update is creeping its way to #PokemonGO! 🗓️🍂 pic.twitter.com/vGM2zf8hUK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 24, 2024

Event Start date and time End date and time Galarian Expedition Oct. 4, 10am local time Oct. 11, 8pm local time Sewaddle Community Day Oct. 5, 2pm local time Oct. 5, 5pm local time Galarian Expedition: Taken Over Oct. 8, 12am local time Oct. 11. 8pm local time Mega Raid Day Oct. 12, 2pm local time Oct. 12, 5pm local time Magnetic Study Oct. 15, 12am local time Oct. 17, 11:59pm local time Research Day Oct. 19, 2pm local time Oct. 19, 5pm local time Halloween 2024: Part One Oct. 22, 10am local time Oct. 28, 10am local time ??? Oct. 26 Oct. 27 Halloween 2024: Part Two Oct 28. 10am local time Nov. 3, 8pm local time ??? Oct. 31 Nov. 3

Starting with Galarian Expedition, Shiny Zamazenta, Shiny Galar Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno all debut in a great way to kick off the spooky season. We also have Sewaddle Community Day during the opening week of October as the cherry on the cake.

After that, October is full of tricks, treats, and mystery, with Niantic keeping fans guessing what else might appear. All the names of the upcoming events, like Mega Raid Day, Magnetic Study, and Research Day, could be about anything and open the doors for either new Pokémon or new Galar surprises.

This month’s Halloween events are by far the biggest pull for October content, though, with Spiritomb and other returning goodies likely to tie in with new Pokémon reveals around the Galar region. Maybe Cursola, Mimikyu, and other Pokémon might finally make an appearance.

We also have two mystery events, one taking place over 24 hours, while the month’s final event soothes us into November. There’s no telling what these events are present, with Niantic holding their cards close to their chest, but we imagine it’ll be brand new Pokémon or a new feature inclusion.

