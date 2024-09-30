Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon Go all events full schedule (October 2024)

Lots to look forward to during spooky month.
Adam Newell
Published: Sep 30, 2024 01:09 pm

October 2024 is gearing up to be another great month for new Pokémon Go content, with a host of exciting new Pokémon species, Shiny variants to capture, and a few secrets and mysteries littered across the next few weeks.

Galar is in full focus again after the region debuted last month, with legendary and regular Pokémon getting some love throughout October. Not only do we start the month with both Zacian and Zamazenta raids, but we also have additional events and surprises along the way that could bring more fan-favorite Pokémon from the Galar region to mobile devices.

There is a lot happening, so it’s important to keep track of every Pokémon Go event over October as we gear up for the annual big Halloween event at the end of the month. So here’s everything you can look forward to.

Pokémon Go events Full schedule, dates, and times guide (October 2024)

EventStart date and timeEnd date and time
Galarian ExpeditionOct. 4, 10am local timeOct. 11, 8pm local time
Sewaddle Community DayOct. 5, 2pm local timeOct. 5, 5pm local time
Galarian Expedition: Taken OverOct. 8, 12am local timeOct. 11. 8pm local time
Mega Raid DayOct. 12, 2pm local timeOct. 12, 5pm local time
Magnetic StudyOct. 15, 12am local timeOct. 17, 11:59pm local time
Research DayOct. 19, 2pm local timeOct. 19, 5pm local time
Halloween 2024: Part OneOct. 22, 10am local timeOct. 28, 10am local time
???Oct. 26Oct. 27
Halloween 2024: Part TwoOct 28. 10am local timeNov. 3, 8pm local time
???Oct. 31Nov. 3

Starting with Galarian Expedition, Shiny Zamazenta, Shiny Galar Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno all debut in a great way to kick off the spooky season. We also have Sewaddle Community Day during the opening week of October as the cherry on the cake.

After that, October is full of tricks, treats, and mystery, with Niantic keeping fans guessing what else might appear. All the names of the upcoming events, like Mega Raid Day, Magnetic Study, and Research Day, could be about anything and open the doors for either new Pokémon or new Galar surprises.

This month’s Halloween events are by far the biggest pull for October content, though, with Spiritomb and other returning goodies likely to tie in with new Pokémon reveals around the Galar region. Maybe Cursola, Mimikyu, and other Pokémon might finally make an appearance.

We also have two mystery events, one taking place over 24 hours, while the month’s final event soothes us into November. There’s no telling what these events are present, with Niantic holding their cards close to their chest, but we imagine it’ll be brand new Pokémon or a new feature inclusion.

