This week in Pokémon Go (Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2024)

October is finally here in Pokémon Go, which means it’s nearly time to partake in Halloween events galore. Before that, though, we have the final event of the September calendar to contend with and potentially two Shiny Legendary Galar dogs to add to our collections.

Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 in Pokémon Go has a bundle of content for trainers to look forward to, with three events across seven days. Two are pretty sizeable, while the third and final one brings us an early Community Day experience ahead of the big array of content later in October.

With so much on offer, here is a condensed list of everything on offer this week and the key highlights in each one.

Legendary Heroes Event (Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2024)

Shiny Zacian Please. Image via Niantic

From now until Oct. 1, the Legendary Heroes event concludes a stacked September lineup. It ends at 8pm local time, and any trainer looking to find Shiny Zacian might want to book it to the nearest five-star raid to try their luck, as there’s no telling when it’ll be back again.

Equally, if you evolve any Koffing within the timeframe, you’ll get Galarian Weezing instead of its usual evolution. So, if you have been holding onto a Shiny Koffin, it might be worth evolving to increase that shiny Pokédex total.

Galarian Expedition Event (Oct. 4 to Oct 11, 2024)

Galar Overload. Image via Niantic

From one legendary dog to another, Shiny Zamazenta makes its appearance from Oct 4, 10am local time until Oct. 11, 8pm local time, in five-star raids.

On top of that, Shiny Galarian Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos also make their debuts in the wild through daily incense. Niantic has promised big surprises for this event and changes to daily incense, so there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming days.

Pokémon Go Community Day (Oct. 5, 2024)

Not the Pokémon people were expecting. Image via Niantic

Sewaddle is the main star of October 2024’s Community Day, a surprisingly early event. It runs on Oct. 5 from 2pm to 5pm local time. As with usual Community Day events, Shiny Sweaddle will be abundant throughout the three-hour period.

Considering October Community Days usually have Ghost-type Pokémon to match the holidays, Sewaddle is a bit of a weird choice.

Other week activities

The three big events mentioned before sum up what to expect this week in Pokémon Go. It doesn’t mean anything else is happening, but we wanted to summarize everything left in a nice bite-sized package for you.

In Go Battle League, we are moving away from Great League, Ultra League, and Master League offers on Oct 1, with Great League and the Galar Cup: Great League edition taking over until Oct. 8.

Pidove highlights this week’s Spotlight Hour, appearing on Oct. 1 from 6pm to 7pm local time.

Oct. 2 has Zacian as its main Raid Hour, representing the last big chance to get a shiny version before it disappears.

Oct. 4 sees the return of Mega Blaziken in Mega Raids, with Mega Gardevoir the outgoing Pokémon. Both can be caught as a Shiny if you are lucky.

In Shadow Raids, Shadow Entai returns from Oct. 5 to 6.

