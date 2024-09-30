Pokémon Go Ditto disguises (October 2024)

It’s Halloween month in Pokémon Go, and what better way to celebrate the month of tricks than looking for Ditto? This Pokémon has a unique mechanic that makes it more difficult to find than other species because it never appears in the overworld map.

Recommended Videos

When you come across certain Pokémon and try to capture them, there’s a low chance it’s a Ditto in disguise. The odds of that Pokémon being a Ditto are fairly slim, and there’s no guarantee you might ever find one in the wild. But knowing which Pokémon to look out for is crucial if you want to try and find one.

When you find a Ditto, you’ll know it as soon as you catch one of a few select Pokémon. After catching it, the message “Oh?” appears above its head, and you get sent to a screen where the Pokémon turns into a Ditto with a simple animation, revealing your catch as a purple blob of a creature.

All October 2024 Ditto disguises in Pokémon Go

Same again? Image via The Pokémon Company

Ditto in Pokémon Go can be disguised as a range of Pokémon. In October 2024, all of the Pokémon that have a slim chance of being a disguised Ditto are as follows:

Dito Disguised Pokémon (October 2024) Oddish Koffing Rhyhorn Goldeen Spinarak Numel Bidoof Gothita Solosis Bergmite Stufful

Despite Galar Pokémon being added to the game last week, there are still no signs of any new Ditto disguises yet. The list of Pokémon this month that Ditto can be disguised as is the same as last month, with no new Pokémon potentially stepping up to hide a Ditto encounter.

We imagine that further down the line, Pokémon like Skowvet and Wooloo could eventually turn into potential Ditto spawns and a few common Pokémon you can find in the wild. The list usually changes frequently, but as Niantic focuses on the new seasonal content and adds more Galar Pokémon into the mix, Ditto is likely taking a sideline until we return to our usual content structure.

Can Ditto be shiny in Pokémon Go? (October 2024)

Yes, Ditto can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

The odds of getting a Shiny Ditto, though, are unconfirmed. While a lot of people think it’s the usual base rate of 1/512, if we had to guess, the likelihood of finding a Shiny Ditto could be a lot higher due to how rare the Pokémon is to find normally. But as Niantic has never officially revealed the shiny odds or how likely it is to find a shiny Ditto, all we can do is guess.

You’ll know if you catch a Shiny Ditto straight away. When you see the animation that shows the wild Pokémon turning into a Ditto, a blue shiny Ditto will appear if you’ve found a Shiny one, similar to how Zoroark and other hidden shiny Pokémon reveal themselves.

Having a shiny Ditto is the ultimate flex because of how rare it is to find a Ditto anyway. Hopefully for players, a Kanto or Ditto event will return in the future to make it much easier to find for all those trainers looking to complete a Shiny Pokédex.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy