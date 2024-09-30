All Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go (October 2024)

With a new month upon us in Pokémon Go, a host of new Pokémon are set to appear in the weekly Spotlight Hours, offering an abundance of spawns and additional bonuses for everyone participating in the hour-long events.

Spotlight Hours are popular weekly events that last for a single hour every Tuesday, week after week. During these events, a single Pokémon spawns for the entire duration of the Spotlight Hour, giving trainers the chance to add it and any evolutions it might have to their Pokédex—or, if they’re lucky, they might encounter a Shiny version.

Not every Pokémon that appears during these hours can be Shiny, though, and the bonuses you get differ weekly. Some trainers skip the Spotlight Hour if the Pokémon or bonus isn’t worth it. It’s down to your opinion and what you want from each one.

Seven Pokémon are set to be featured in Spotlight Hours in October, and we’ve compiled a list of them below.

All Pokémon Go October 2024 Spotlight Hours, spawns, and bonuses

Lots to look forward to this month. Image via Niantic

Spotlight Hour Pokémon Spotlight Hour Date and Time Spotlight Bonus Can it be shiny? Pidove Oct. 1, 2024 2x Transfer Candy Yes Galar Slowpoke Oct. 8, 2024 2x Evolution XP Yes Shroomish Oct. 15, 2024 2x Catch Stardust Yes Gastly

Duskull

Litwick Oct.22, 2024 2x Catch XP Yes

Yes

Yes ??? Oct. 29, 2024 2x Catch Candy ???

Spotlight Hours occur from 6pm to 7pm local time in Pokémon Go on the above-listed days. They always happen on Tuesday. Every Pokémon revealed for the month can be Shiny, but there’s one Pokémon still yet to be shown that we expect won’t be part of that Shiny lineup.

There are no Shiny debuts this month unless the mystery last Pokémon gets a shiny form, and most of the Pokémon on offer are fairly common spawns. The only interesting part of this month’s Spotlight Hour Pokémon is the trio of Gastly, Duskull, and Litwick, all of which appear simultaneously. We can’t remember the last time a Spotlight Hour had multiple Pokémon at once.

As for what the last Spotlight Hour Pokémon could be, the Oct. 28 date falls under the same day as the second part of the Halloween 2024 event, so it’ll likely be a brand new Ghost-type Pokémon yet to be added. We can see two potential options as the final Spotlight Pokémon—Mimikyu or Hisuian Zoroark.

Of course, we could be wrong, but if we had to guess, we’d say it’ll be one of these two. The community would be thrilled to get either.

