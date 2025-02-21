All 2025 Unova Tour Timed Research codes in Pokémon Go

The in-person events for Pokémon Go‘s Unova Tour are live, and those who are present during the event are taking part in the weekend events celebrating Pokémon from the Unova region. Those who can’t be there can still enjoy the fun, and three Timed Research codes are available to everyone.

Recommended Videos

These codes provide access to legendary Pokémon Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. You’ll want to complete these research tasks as quickly as possible to ensure you can get all rewards associated with them ahead of the Global event happening at the start of March. Here’s what you need to know about all codes and how to redeem them for the Unova Tour Timed Research tasks in Pokémon Go.

All Unova Tour Timed Research Codes for Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in Pokémon Go

These three legendary Pokémon won’t appear during the live event and only through these research tasks. Image via Niantic

You need to write down these three codes to get your in-game Pokémon Go Timed Research tasks.

4RD3GGA4ZMEGP – Tornadus

4Q4UZLY6MUH9K – Thundurus

9PTA874LYDAJH – Landorus

These are for the Incarnate Formes of these Legendary Pokémon. Known as The Forces of Natures trio, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus have two distinct forms, their Incarnate and Therian Forme. Although they don’t have their Therian Forme available for the event, you can swap between them if you have enough Stardust and Candy to unlock it. Catching these Pokémon would be a good way to get more Candy, allowing you to switch forms or empower the ones you’ve already caught.

Between the three of them, Landorus stands as the strongest of the three. It has the best stats and strongest moveset. You can regularly use it in the Master League against other players and come out on top. However, all three are perfect, taking on five-star raids throughout Pokémon Go. Adding these three to your collection would be exceptionally helpful if you want to expand your raiding roster.

After you have the codes, the next step is to redeem them and add them to your account. You’ll have to visit a unique website Niantic has set up.

How to redeem Timed Research Codes in Pokémon Go

You need to go to the Pokémon Go webstore and sign in on the account associated with your Pokémon Go profile. The account can vary, but after you’ve input that information, you’ll see your username, your team, and how many PokéCoins you have on that account. Should all that information line up, head to the top right of the screen and click on the code redemption option.

You then input all three codes for the Timed Research tasks. Each time you enter a code, the website returns you to the main page, meaning you must revisit the code redemption option as you input each code. It’s a quick process, and the Timed Research tasks should appear on your profile moments after you apply the code to the correct account.

The tasks for all three Timed Research opportunities are the same: catch 156 Pokémon initially discovered in the Unova Region. You have 10 days to do this; the best chance you have to complete it is during the Unova Tour Global event from March 1 to 2. You’ll want to prepare to be present when the event goes live, as Pokémon from the Unova region will appear in abundance throughout the day. Thankfully, all three Timed Research tasks go up together, meaning you should unlock those rewards simultaneously.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy