Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go

Landorus Therian Forme is one of the strongest Pokémon you can add to your collection in Pokémon Go. It has fantastic attack and decent defense, making it a standout choice, and you want to pick out the best moveset to optimize on these stats.

There are several ways you can build a Landorus Therian Forme when considering it for your Pokémon roster. It’s going to be the strongest when you use it in the Master League, which is primarily where you need to think about using it. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Landorus Theirna Forme in Pokémon Go.

Landorus Therian Forme best moveset in Pokémon Go

Unleash Landorus’ best attacks. Image via Niantic

The best moveset to teach Landorus Therian Forme is the fast move Mud Shot with charged moves Sandsear Storm and Stone Edge. This covers the strongest attacks Landorus Therian Forme can use during a fight, limiting it to using Ground- and Rock-type moves, which you will want to think about when you place it in a team in Pokémon Go.

The fast move option for Landorus Therian Forme makes sense, as the only other choice it has to pick from is the Psychic-type attack, Extrasensory. Although it’s a decent move and has general use for other Psychic-type Pokémon, Mud Shot is an exceptionally good attack with a fast charge rate, capable of powering a Pokémon’s charged type moves in Pokémon Go. You can never go wrong with Mud Shot, which I always recommend, especially if you can get a Shiny version.

As for Landorus Therian Forme’s charged moves, there are several to pick from, and previously Superpower was a better choice, followed by Bulldoze and Earthquake. However, these are now all curbed by Sandsear Storm, Landorus Therian Forme’s signature move in the other Pokémon games, and it makes its way to Pokémon Go for a short amount of time. This is a must-have choice, especially because it only costs 45 energy to use, has a 100 percent chance to lower an opponent’s attack every time it hits, and it’s a Ground-type, meaning it is more potent on Landorus. You can’t go wrong with it, and you want to make sure to grab it as quickly as possible for your line-up.

What makes Landorus Therian Forme incredibly powerful is its stronger attack stat, but it does lack a good amount of defense. It’s an ideal glass cannon to add to your Pokémon Go party, and you want to make sure you’re avoiding any strong Water types on the opposing team, such as Gyarados. It will also struggle against Dragonite, Giratina, or Mewtwo.

Is Landorus Therian Forme good in Pokémon Go?

Landorus Therian Forme is easily one of the best Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go, especially in the Master League. Although it lacks a substantial amount of defense, it’s a must-have option for anyone who participates in the Pokémon Go Battle League, and you can almost never go wrong with it in Raids or Team Rocket battles. I cannot recommend this Pokémon enough, even before it had the chance to learn its signature move, Sandsear Storm, which only enhances it even more.