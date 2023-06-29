Can Landorus be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

First introduced in Gen V, Landorus is one of the four Legendary genies of the Pokémon franchise alongside Thundurus, Tornadus, and Enamorus. As one of those rare genies, Landorus comes in two Formes—Incarnate and Therian. The Therian Forme is infamously recognized as one of the strongest Pokémon in competitive VGC in the mainline games, but both Formes are great to have in Pokémon Go.

While the mainline games have the Reveal Glass item to easily switch the Formes of Landorus and the other genies, you’ll need to catch both of Landorus’ Formes separately in Pokémon Go. This also applies to Landorus’ Shiny variants since its two Formes are treated as two separate Pokémon in the handheld app.

Can you catch Shiny Landorus in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Landorus can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. In fact, the Shiny variants for both the Incarnate Forme and Therian Forme have already been released in the game. This means you can technically own a Shiny Incarnate Landorus and Shiny Therian Landorus at the same time, but you’ll have to get lucky like with other rare Shiny encounters.

As a Legendary Pokémon, Landorus is rare as it is, meaning its Shiny won’t be easy to obtain. So far, Landorus has made a few appearances in Pokémon Go through tough five-star raids.

So, you’ll have to not only wait for special events that specifically feature Landorus, but also battle the Legendary genie for your chance to add it to your team. And then again, there’s only a small chance for it to be Shiny.

Related: Can Doduo and Dodrio be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The fact there are two Formes means you’ll have to put in double the work to secure both Shinies.

About the author