Can Doduo and Dodrio be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Doduo and its evolution, Dodrio, are the large multi-headed birds from the first generation of Pokémon. Although they can’t really fly, the two tall birds have extra-long legs like ostriches to run at high speeds.

As two Pokémon originally from Gen I, Doduo and Dodrio have been running around in Pokémon Go since the very beginning. Given how long they’ve been in the app, you’d expect their Shiny variants to also be available to catch, but that isn’t always the case; plenty of ‘mons are actually still waiting for their rare Shiny variants to be officially released.

Here’s what you should know about Shiny Doduo and Dodrio before you start your next Shiny hunt in Pokémon Go.

Can you catch Shiny Doduo and Dodrio in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Shiny Doduo and Shiny Dodrio are both currently available in Pokémon Go. If you’re Shiny hunting for them in the wild, they shouldn’t be too hard to spot either. Shiny Doduo and Shiny Dodrio both have bright lime green feathers instead of brown like the standard variant, making it very easy to tell them apart.

When it comes to finding Doduo and Dodrio, both can be found as wild encounters along with occasionally appearing in raid battles and rewards for certain research tasks. With any of these encounters, you have a small chance of running into a Shiny, so it’ll take some luck until you finally get one.

And, if you happen to catch a Shiny Doduo, you’ll have the option to evolve it into Dodrio as an alternative method to get your hands on the Shiny three-headed bird.

