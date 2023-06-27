Can Galarian Weezing be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Players have hundreds of beasts to catch in Pokémon Go, with shiny Pokémon among them, and the hunt for Galarian Weezing is a challenge many will undertake.

A regional version of the iconic first-generation Poison-type Pokémon, Galarian Weezing adds Fairy to its typing with a top hat that resembles tall smokestacks, making reference to its original Poison type.

Finding Galarian Weezing is not merely down to exploration in Pokémon Go, however, as the only way currently to catch Galarian Weezing is through Three-Star Raid Battles.

If you’re on the hunt for a shiny Galarian Weezing, your quest will be much harder and, given Pokémon Go regularly uses events to introduce new shiny Pokémon to the game, you may be wondering if this particular Pokémon can be shiny.

Can you catch a shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can encounter a shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go as the shiny version of the Pokémon was added to the game in a previous event back in August 2021.

The addition of a shiny form of Galarian Weezing came two years after it was initially introduced to Pokémon Go in 2019 and remains a tough encounter to come across in shiny form.

This is because Galarian Weezing cannot be found regularly in the wild and is restricted to Three-Star Raid Battles, which makes the hunt for a shiny version more time-consuming but more rewarding if you happen to get lucky.

Galarian Weezing’s shiny form switches its base color from dark grey to brown, retaining the green smoke accents that create its mustache and beard, as well as the accompanying smoke effects surrounding it.

The poison-like logo on its torso shifts into a slightly different tone, which makes the shiny form of Galarian Weezing easy to identify compared to a lot of other shiny Pokémon that exist.

