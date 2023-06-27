Pokémon Go just made a huge change to wild spawns out of nowhere

A few days ago, Pokémon Go players reported an odd occurrence in the game’s overworld when they started seeing wild Pokémon spawn a bit farther away than usual. Initially, everyone thought it was just a bug, but it appears Niantic has pushed a surprising quality-of-life improvement live with no plans to revert it.

As part of the 0.275.0 update that has been rolling out to most devices over the last several days, the spawn radius around player avatars has doubled, from 40 meters to 80 meters.

This is reminiscent of the PokéStop interactivity radius getting a boost from 40m to 80m during the COVID pandemic. Niantic did revert this back to normal for a brief period, before reversing that decision following community backlash.

It is unclear why the devs pushed this significant change live without an announcement, but multiple sources have seemingly confirmed this is a permanent addition.

Pokémon Go content creator Poké Daxi mentioned on Twitter on June 26 that one of Niantic’s representatives had confirmed this spawn radius increase is a permanent feature rather than a timed bonus or bug. LeekDuck, one of the community’s biggest information event and update resources, also claims this is the case.

The latest Pokémon GO update, 0.275.0, doubles the range at which you can see Pokémon on the map. This change has been confirmed to be intended, but there is no explanation for why the improvement was made.



This update is currently available on most phones. pic.twitter.com/1knzgrmTJN — Leek Duck 🦆 (@LeekDuck) June 27, 2023

While some players are joking about how Niantic did this by accident or will eventually reverse the extension, most of the community is thrilled. Disabled players and trainers who tend to casually play from home are especially happy, as they now get more Pokémon spawns than before without needing to change their playing habits.

Related: Pokémon Go dataminers forced to close down as Niantic ups security

This also has the added benefit of giving even some of the more pessimistic players a positive feature to talk about after the Niantic did some major damage to its community with negative Remote Raid changes earlier this year.

“This definitely helps my attitude since the remote nerfs,” Redditor gregcresci said. “I literally don’t raid anymore, I’ve accepted I won’t be catching shiny Legendary Pokémon anymore which is fine, no one but myself really cares anyway. This update makes how I do play a bit more enjoyable.”

More additional quality-of-life improvements may be added soon too, along with much-needed bug fixes ahead of Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in August. Who knows, maybe Niantic will surprise players again for the event next month.

About the author