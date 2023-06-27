How to get Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has hundreds of unique species including some of the franchise’s regional forms. One of these is Galarian Weezing. Galarian Weezing is a regional version of the iconic first-generation Poison-type Pokémon, but when found in the Galarian region, Weezing boasts a sleek top hat and a nice Fairy-type to match.

Whether you’re someone looking to catch every Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, or simply after a strong Poison or Fairy-type species, adding Galarian Weezing to your collection is a great idea. To get this process started, here’s what you need to know.

How to catch Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go

Galarian Weezing is actually a pretty easy Pokemon to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Galarian Weezing in Pokémon Go is fairly simple but whether you can do it right now or not will come down to timing. As of right now, the only way to catch Galarian Weezing is through 3-Star Raid Battles, so this means you’ll need to wait until it becomes available.

If you’re lucky enough to be reading this when the Pokémon is highlighted in one of these raids then your next step is defeating it, and to do that, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

Pokémon types play an important role in how you do in raid battles. With Galarian Weezing being a Poison and Fairy-type, you’ll want to avoid using any Pokémon of those types in this battle. Instead, the best types to use are Steel, Psychic, and Ground. I know I always like having a few strong Pokémon ready before taking on raids and in this case, some of the best to use are Metagross, Excadrill, and Mewtwo.

If successful you should have yourself a powerful new Poison and Fairy-type addition to your Pokémon Go team with Galarian Weezing.

