Is Phasmophobia cross-platform?

Phasmophobia is more fun with friends and cross-platform/crossplay features allow players from different ecosystems to party up together.

Inıtially, Phasmophobia made its debut on the Steam store. The game’s modest system requirements made it one of the more accessible titles on PC, so the player numbers performed well ahead of a console release. But the console release was delayed twice in 2023.

Is Phasmophobia crossplay?

Phasmophobia will be cross-platform/crossplay compatible when its console version is released. But Phasmophobia’s console release was delayed indefinitely in October 2023, so we don’t know its actual release date yet.

When Phasmophobia is on Xbox, PS5, and PSVR 2, players from different platforms will be able to play with each other. While an exact release date for the game’s console version remains a mystery, we expect it will finally happen in 2024 since it’s been under development for approximately over a year.

The roadmap was offset by various challenges but just like this map, it’ll all come together eventually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to play Phasmophobia in cross-platform

Phasmophobia’s cross-platform features are yet to be released at time of writing. When they do become available, we expect it to be a seamless experience that allows players to invite their friends from other platforms to their groups easily.

When a game gets ported from PC to console, most developers try to keep everything as simple as possible, especially if they’re planning to implement crossplay features to their titles.

Considering the developers also promised that the wait for Phasmophobia’s console release would be worth it, there’s a decent chance the release can be complemented with an event or a major gameplay patch. Combined with new content and cross-platform capabilities, Phasmophobia might catch a second wind that attracts more players to its world of horror.