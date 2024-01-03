When is Phasmophobia coming to console?

PC players have been getting scared by ghosts in Phasmophobia for years since the eerily realistic paranormal game first launched on Sept. 18, 2020. Although a console release has been planned for some time, this feature has continuously been delayed.

Because the console release keeps getting pushed back, you might be wondering when Phasmophobia will make its way to consoles including a release for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

When is Phasmophobia coming to PS5?

Phasmophobia will launch on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2024 as soon as the devs have finished developing it. Although it was originally slated for Aug. 17, 2023, this release was pushed back indefinitely and remains without an official release date.

When is Phasmophobia coming to Xbox?

Phasmophobia will be released on the Xbox Series X|S sometime before 2024 comes to a close. It will launch both for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S whenever the devs have it ready to go.

The release date for Phasmophobia on console is sometime in 2024 based on the update roadmap. While some features won’t be released until scheduled larger updates roll out, the devs have said the console release is not tied to one of the major updates and instead will “arrive as soon as it’s ready.”

So far, the only platforms Phasmophobia has been confirmed for beyond PC are PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The console release will also have optional toggleable crossplay so you can freely choose whether you only go ghost hunting with players on the same platform or enjoy the experience with players on other platforms too.

You’ll be able to ghost hunt sometime before the end of this year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This feature is part of a special group of updates the devs want to be able to release at any point including the Point Hope Lighthouse map, map reworks, new maps, general bug fixes, and performance optimizations. Instead of tying any of these features to larger planned updates, all of these could occur at any point between the updates so players can have access to them sooner.

A whole new wave of ghost hunters can jump in on the action when Phasmophobia finally makes its way to consoles, so if you’re gearing up for this launch then you might want to prepare by learning some key ghost-hunting staples. Some of the most important features to know are Cursed Possessions, which are extremely powerful yet dangerous tools, and trigger phrases, which can be used to communicate with ghosts.