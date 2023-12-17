Is Phasmophobia on Xbox?

Is the hit horror game coming to console any time soon?

Phasmophobia has been around since 2020, but only on PC. Though it’s still one of the more accessible games due to its low system requirements, players are waiting for it to be released on other platforms.

A console release for Phasmophobia has been in talks for a while, and eager ghost-hunters are still ready to jump into action. Throughout 2023, there were multiple dates for a Phasmophobia release on Xbox and PS5, but the future remains uncertain.

Can you play Phasmophobia on Xbox?

No, Phasmophobia isn’t on Xbox, so you can’t play the game on Microsoft’s console. Despite being available on PC, Phasmophobia couldn’t make the jump to Xbox Series X and S.

Is Phasmophobia on PS5?

Like Xbox, Phasmophobia also isn’t on PS5. You can’t play Phasmophobia on Sony’s PS5 as the game’s yet to be released on consoles. While there were plans for a console expansion in 2023, Phasmophobia failed to deliver on its promises.

Imagine a console release date getting teased on the walls, one can only dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When will Phasmophobia release on consoles?

Phasmophobia was initially set for an August 2023 console release. This release window was a miss, but the devs aimed for an October 2023 release instead.

However, Phasmophobia’s console release was delayed again with devs promising it would be ‘worth the wait.’ The latest release delay in October 2023 was bad news for Phasmophobia enthusiasts on consoles since the devs didn’t state a date this time. Phasmophobia’s console release was then delayed indefinitely, and it looks like there won’t be scheduled release announcements any time soon to avoid building up expectations.

Why was ​​Phasmophobia’s console release delayed?

​​Phasmophobia’s console release was delayed twice. The first delay was in August 2023, and it was due to an office fire. The second delay was in October 2023, and it was because of the adaptation process to the remote working structure within the company.

These unforeseen challenges, combined with the optimization work for the PlayStation VR2 launch, have impacted the dev timeline more than expected, causing Kinetic Games to postpone ​​Phasmophobia’s console release indefinitely.