What are Ancient Pal Manuscripts used for in Palworld?

Ancient Pal Manuscripts are a new type of item you can receive for turning in completed Bounties in Palworld, and they play a key part in upgrading the labor skills of your base.

You might not know what to do with it when you first get an Ancient Pal Manuscript for the first time, since the game doesn’t direct you where to use it or what it’s suitable for. Some players have reported discarding it, thinking it’s not useful, when in actuality, it’s one of the most valuable items in-game currently. So keep a hold of any of them you get and follow these simple steps to find out what it’s used for.

How to use Ancient Pal Manuscripts in Palworld

It’s time to cook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Ancient Pal Manuscripts, you can turn in any Bounty rewards you get to specific NPCs called Vigilante Bounty Officers to receive a bunch of them. Whenever you kill a Bounty, you also have a chance to receive them as loot. But the best way of farming Ancient Pal Manuscripts is to take down several targets, collect their Successful Bounty Tokens, then turn them all in at a Vigilante Bounty Officer. These NPCs are found at towns, like Fisherman’s Point or Small Settlement, and will give you three manuscripts in exchange for one token.

Once you have your manuscripts, you first need to build the Pal Labor Research Laboratory, a new level 20 reward added to Palworld’s Tech Tree as part of the Dec. 23, 2024, Feybreak update. It requires Ingots and Paldium Fragments to make. After you’ve place the object and checked out the various tech trees, you’ll notice that Ancient Pal Manuscripts are some of the key components to unlocking upgrades for the various jobs your Pals can take. When you buy an upgrade, it’ll increase each Pal’s ability to complete automated tasks, which can lead to quicker crafting and other useful benefits.

You need a lot of Ancient Pal Manuscripts to upgrade everything, including a host of other materials ranging from ores to dropped items from bosses, so be sure to save everyone that you have to upgrade everything you want.

What is the best skill to upgrade first on the Pal Labor Research Factory?

In our opinion, upgrading Power Generation is a priority for any research lab. Power becomes increasingly more useful as time goes by to get Crude Oil and power the other facilities on your base.

After that, Kindling, Mining, and Handiwork are all great options to upgrade since they are the prime skills you need on your base to get most materials and build everything. So it comes down to personal preference, but increasing your Pals’ ability to generating electricity is one of our top priorities.

