Category:
Palworld

Pocketpair teases dating sim of dreams and nightmares in “More Than Just Pals” April Fools video

Dark desires and straight from nightmares.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Mar 31, 2024 10:55 am
Palworld: More than just pals dating sim annouced for the April's Fools
Image via Pocketpair

Pocketpair, the developers behind Palworld, have dug deep into the community meme mines and have come out with a trailer for a dating simulator fueled by nightmares and forbidden desires of the players as their April’s Fools joke.

Recommended Videos

While teasing the supposed dating sim titled Palworld: More than Pals with a trailer, the developers took a humourous take on a high school where pals like Katress, Chillet, and Lovander are students and potential love interests. Making an appearance are Zoe Rayne, the leader of the Rayne Syndicate, the owner of the electric Pal Grizzbolt and even the head of the student council, a Black Marketeer.

Lovander is a pal in Palworld.
Lovander might have fulfilled a lot of fantasies with this dating sim. Image via Pocketpair.

Meet Lovander behind the gym? Make Katress jealous by spending time with other Pals? Go on a date with the Black Marketeer in exchange for helping out your friend? This and many, many more horrific possibilities are played for laughs in the trailer.

The fictional game’s tagline, “Will you remain friends or fall in love? Or dismantle and eat them…” also serves as a loving reference to the Palworld community’s many memes where players were seen petting a pal before brutally butchering them and collecting the loot left behind. The video description also cheekily referenced an “adult version” of the dating sim where the pals will take off their clothes.

Depending on your Palworld fantasies, you might hate or love the trailer. However, considering the game’s supposed release date is also on April Fool’s Day next year, humanity is probably safe from the pal-filled dating sim experience, at least for now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tencent is reportedly working on 2 separate Palworld-style mobile games
A screenshot of a player petting Warsect in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Mobile
Mobile
Tencent is reportedly working on 2 separate Palworld-style mobile games
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Palworld players beg for one big Palbox change that will make collecting easier
A group of Lamballs with the player character in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld players beg for one big Palbox change that will make collecting easier
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 19, 2024
Read Article 5 things we want to see in Palworld’s first raid
A Bellanoir spawns in an open area in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
5 things we want to see in Palworld’s first raid
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tencent is reportedly working on 2 separate Palworld-style mobile games
A screenshot of a player petting Warsect in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Mobile
Mobile
Tencent is reportedly working on 2 separate Palworld-style mobile games
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Palworld players beg for one big Palbox change that will make collecting easier
A group of Lamballs with the player character in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld players beg for one big Palbox change that will make collecting easier
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 19, 2024
Read Article 5 things we want to see in Palworld’s first raid
A Bellanoir spawns in an open area in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
5 things we want to see in Palworld’s first raid
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 16, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee