Palworld teases awesome new base management upgrade coming in next major update

This should make everything so much easier.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 01:21 pm
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an early-access game, Palworld will only improve over time. And some big improvements are already set to come in the game’s next big update, according to the developer Pocketpair.

Pocketpair community manager Bucky teased a huge quality-of-life change today when it comes to managing the Pals at your base, and it’s something that has been on player wishlists since the game launched two months ago.

Palworld Pal base management screen
Now this looks promising. Image via @Bucky_cm/Twitter

Some Pals have multiple Work Suitabilities, like Penking, who offers Watering, Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, and Transporting. Left to their own devices, though, the Pals can sometimes get sidetracked from the job you want them to do.

Thankfully for players, as seen in the image above, the Work Suitabilities will soon be customizable. With the Monitoring Stand item, players will be able to pick and choose which Work Suitability each Pal will focus on, meaning Pals with only one Work Suitability are about to lose a whole lot of value.

This should make base management, resource management, farming, and more important mechanics of the survival game way more easy and manageable than before.

Earlier today, Pocketpair announced that Palworld‘s next major update will include its first raid battle against an “evil” Pal named Bellanoir. Bucky has confirmed that this upgrade for the Monitor Stand will be included in that same update.

In the Twitter replies, Bucky also teased another potential addition as a way to get Pal Fluids more easily. The resource is scarce, with most players simply farming and killing water-type Pals to grab the item that’s needed to craft multiple important other resources.

In subsequent months and updates, it’s expected that even more changes will be coming to Palworld to enhance the game that’s already been a smash hit with tens of millions of players around the world in 2024.

For now, Palworld’s raid update is tentatively “coming soon” with no official date given just yet.

related content
Read Article Palworld: When does the Bellanoir raid update release?
Bellanoir in Palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld: When does the Bellanoir raid update release?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Palworld CEO admits success is too big for Pocketpair to handle
The very powerful Pal, Grizzbolt, a rare Pal in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld CEO admits success is too big for Pocketpair to handle
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Palworld download size: GB file size, explained
The player standing in front of a happy Mossanda.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld download size: GB file size, explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.