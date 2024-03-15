Palworld’s first big raid battle is ‘coming soon’ and stars a new ‘evil’ Pal

Pocketpair has teased its first raid battle for Palworld, giving players a first look at the new boss Pal they’ll be fighting against: Bellanoir.

Palworld has only been out for a couple of months in early access, but fans who’ve already exhausted everything it has to offer have been eager for new content. One addition mentioned in the Palworld roadmap was raid battles, which require players to work together to take down a particularly powerful boss. Pocketpair hasn’t said precisely when the first of these raids will arrive, but it’s promised to be “coming soon.”

🚨Attention Pal Tamers🚨



A powerful evil Pal has appeared and is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands!

Only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her…



Palworld’s first raid, Bellanoir, is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jZ4iWVl1Qk — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 15, 2024

The brief teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) on March 15 appears to show how raids will be triggered, with a player character placing a crystal of some kind on a pedestal. Doing so causes meteors to rain from the sky, and the raid boss, Bellanoir, appears in a flash of red light. Again, details are slim, so the exact process for starting raids is unclear, but a previous statement from Pocketpair suggested you’ll need to join a guild and work with fellow guild members if you want to fight raid bosses.

As for Bellanoir itself, it certainly has an intimidating presence, though, whether or not the meteors are part of an attack it can do or just a backdrop is unclear. Pocketpair has, so far, only described it as a “powerful, evil Pal” so expect a tough challenge. Its name and color scheme points to it being a Dark type Pal, but if it’s as strong as Pocketpair is implying, it may be classified as one of Palworld‘s Legendary Pals as well.

Since there’s no telling how soon the raid will become available, avid Palworld fans will want to make sure their party is as strong as can be and turn to each other for help. Expert players have gladly shared advice with newcomers on how to breed especially useful Pals, for example. This news also dropped shortly after Pocketpair put out a call for fans to help bug test future Palworld updates.

