Palworld players can now sign up to be an official bug tester

While the Palworld community waits for the next big content update, developer Pocketpair has made an open call for fans to help bug test the game and provide feedback on new content.

Palworld exploded in popularity when it launched into early access on Jan. 19, but fans who’ve exhausted everything there is to do are naturally eager for new content to drop. So far, there’s no word on when new Pals, PvP modes, and other additions mentioned in the Palworld roadmap will arrive. But now, Pocketpair is looking for people to sign up for its new Palworld Testing program to help iron out future updates before they release.

Go from Pal trainer to one of the hard-working Pals themselves.

Pocketpair has made it clear it only wants people who are actually interested in bug testing to apply. So, if you’re just looking for an excuse to play unreleased Palworld content before everyone else, Pocketpair would rather you don’t sign up: “The testing branch is is not intended for free play or experiencing new content early, so we hope that only those of you genuinely interested in bug hunting and testing will apply.”

The application form also suggests Pocketpair will be discerning with who it picks to help out. Since testing is limited to the Steam version (sorry, Xbox players), applicants’ PCs need to meet certain requirements. What’s more, the form asks how much time applicants have spent playing Palworld and whether they have any prior experience with bug testing. So, the studio will likely prioritize those already familiar with testing games who know Palworld’s mechanics inside out.

Still, fans will no doubt be enticed to shoot their shot anyway, but Pocketpair has made no mention of actually paying successful applicants for their assistance. Unless the studio says otherwise, at face value, it just sounds like unpaid labor, which was one of several controversies Fntastic, the now defunct studio behind The Day Before, was embroiled in, and is generally a bad look for any company.

Even if these fans aren’t official employees of Pocketpair, many feel their hard work should still be fairly compensated. Just because one of the key features of Palworld is putting Pals to work and treating them like unpaid employees while they build items and gather resources, that doesn’t mean it’s okay for Pocketpair to do it in real life. We have contacted Pocketpair for a comment and will update this article should we hear a response.