Hype for Palworld is heating up ahead of its eagerly anticipated release, and you can ensure you are ready by preloading the game.

Palworld will be released on Jan. 19, 2024, on Xbox consoles and PC, while subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy day one access to Pocketpair’s title through their subscription.

If you want to ensure you are wasting no time and can jump into action as soon as the game drops, you can preload the game now—but only via a specific method on one platform.

How to preload Palworld on Xbox

Get ready to roll. Image via Pocketpair.

You can preload Palworld on Xbox as of Jan. 12, 2024, but it does require a workaround using a mobile device to download it to your Xbox console, as the game does not currently appear when you search for it on console or PC.

If you want to download Palworld immediately, connect your Xbox console to the Xbox mobile app and follow these steps:

From the options at the bottom of the screen, select the search icon

Search for Palworld and hit enter

Click on Palworld when it appears

Select “Download to Console” on the page that opens

Following these steps will result in Palworld automatically downloading to your Xbox console, but you will not yet be able to launch the game. If you are unable to connect your mobile device to your Xbox, you’ll have to wait until you can preload it directly on your console or PC.

How to preload Palworld on Steam

Palworld is not currently available for preload on Steam ahead of its launch on Jan. 19, 2024, but will likely drop in advance of the release date—so you’ll be able to save time and drop straight into the action when the game launches.

Preloading for Palworld on Steam is likely to begin when the game becomes available for purchase, with the only option currently available for Palworld in the Steam store being to add it to your wishlist.