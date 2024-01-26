How to get and use Grizzbolt’s Minigun in Palworld

When people think of Palword, one of the first images that comes to mind is of Grizzbolt, this large, yellow, grinning bear/cat thing wielding a mini gun. It’s been a staple of the game’s marketing, which means a lot of players are going to want Grizzbolt and its Minigun ASAP.

The good news is Grizzbolt can be found and caught fairly early into your Palworld playthrough, even before you make the trip to your first Syndicate Tower and battle Zoe. The bad news is the act of catching it is rather challenging, and acquiring the Minigun itself requires far more work. The other good news is we’ve put together a breakdown of what you need to do.

How to unlock Grizzbolt’s Minigun in Palworld

Who needs lightning powers when you have a big gun? Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re not joking when we say you need to dedicate a lot of time to acquiring Grizzbolt’s Minigun. For starters, it doesn’t become available until you’ve reached level 40, with the crafting recipe costing four Technology points. You can increase the rate you gain experience in Palworld‘s settings, but it’s advised you play at your own pace rather than rush through to try and get to level 40. Even if you manage it, you may not have the means to reliably and frequently accrue the materials needed for crafting it.

How to craft Grizzbolt’s Minigun in Palworld

By the time you’ve unlocked the crafting recipe for Grizzbolt’s Mini Gun, you should already have the Pal Gear Workbench set up as well as the means to obtain the following materials:

50 Refined Ingots

20 Polymer

10 High Quality Pal Oil

75 Paldium Fragments

We have dedicated guides for how to craft Refined Ingot and Polymer in case you aren’t quite there yet. The Paldium Fragments shouldn’t be too difficult to acquire (you just need a lot of them), but the High Quality Pal Oil requires you to hunt and kill/capture certain Pals. You can also just buy it from the right merchant.

How to use Grizzbolt’s Minigun in Palworld

At long last, you will have the Minigun. Using it is the same as using other Pals’ Partner Skills; with Grizzbolt out of its Pal Sphere, hold down the appropriate button to ride it (F on a PC keyboard or X on an Xbox controller). Once you’re on Grizzbolt’s back, you should see a series of button prompts for its different attacks at the bottom of the screen. Hold down the one for its Partner Skill Yellow Tank (on PC it’s the right mouse button, and for Xbox it’s the left trigger) to aim the gun, and then hold down the Fire button (left mouse button on PC, right trigger on Xbox). It will eventually need to stop and recharge, but you can keep riding Grizzbolt and it has a few other attacks it can rely on, too.