An image of the playable character walking with her Pals in Palworld.
Image via Pocketpair.
How to double and triple jump in Palworld

Before you go about hopping and skipping around Palpagos Island, you first need to meet a few requirements
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Dec 26, 2024 01:03 pm

Palworld’s new Feybreak update introduced a ton of new features to the game, but there’s none more useful than items that let you double and triple jump. But before you go about hopping and skipping around Palpagos Island, you first need to meet a few requirements.

Unfortunately for players, you can’t just smash your keyboard in repeated succession; double and triple-jumping requires special items that you must first unlock: the Double Jump and Triple Jump Boots. Luckily, though, the process of getting your hands on these items isn’t too difficult; you just need to meet certain level requirements and then collect the right materials.

Here’s how to double and triple jump in Palworld.

How to double jump in Palworld

Prior to Palworld’s Feybreak update, you could only double jump through the help of a particular Pal: Rayhound. Like other species, Rayhound can be ridden, and its special Partner Ability allows it to double jump while you’re on its back. This limited players, though, since there where other quicker mounts like Jetragon that could traverse large areas much faster—and you couldn’t ride two Pals at one time.

With the Feybreak update, however, there’s a way you can have your cake and eat it too. Developer Pocketpair introduced a new type of equipment in the Double Jump and Triple Jump Boots that enhances a player’s jump without them needing a Rayhound.

Item NameUnlock RequirementsCrafting Materials
A pair of dark grey boots with orange accents. This shows readers what the Double Jump Boots look like
Double Jump Boots		Reach level 58
2 Ancient Technology Points		30 Refined Ingot
50 Paldium Fragment
20 Nightstar Sand
A pair of dark grey boots with orange accents. This shows readers what the Triple Jump Boots look like
Triple Jump Boots		Reach level 58
3 Ancient Technology Points
Defeat Feybreak Tower		30 Hexolite
150 Paldium Fragment
50 Nightstar Sand
50 Dark Fragment

How to craft Double Jump Boots

The Double Jump Boots can be unlocked in the Ancient Technology tree at level 39. You’ll need two Ancient Technology Points, which you can get either from defeating bosses or completing Bounties. Once you’ve unlocked the technology, you’ll need to head to either a High Quality Workbench or a Production Assembly Line with certain crafting ingredients.

Double Jump Boots require the following ingredients to make:

  • 30 Refined Ingot
  • 50 Paldium Fragment
  • 20 Nightstar Sand

Refined Ingot can be made combining two Ore and two Coal at an Improved Furnace, which is unlocked at level 34 of the Technology tree. Paldium Fragment can be found abundantly around the map, while Nightstar Sand appears in the desert area or the beaches of Palworld’s new Feybreak island.

How to craft Triple Jump Boots

Okay, so you’ve got your Double Jump Boots. Let’s up the ante a bit, shall we? Triple Jump Boots should be your next order of business—but you’ll need to reach level 58 before you can unlock the technology. You’ll also have to take down the Feybreak Tower found on Palworld’s southwestern-most island and accumulate three Ancient Technology Points.

Once you’ve checked off each of those requirements, it’s time to head over to a Production Assembly Line with the following ingredients:

  • 30 Hexolite
  • 150 Paldium Fragment
  • 50 Nightstar Sand
  • 50 Dark Fragment

Having crafted the Double Jump Boots, you’ll know where to find enough Paldium Fragment and Nightstar Sand for the job. Hexiolite and Dark Fragment, though, are two of Palworld’s newest crafting resources and can be found on the same island as Feybreak Tower. The former spawns on the islands beaches as gorgeous rainbow crystals. Dark Fragment can be acquired by defeating Dark-type Pals that inhabit the island.

How to equip boots in Palworld

If you’ve taken a peek at your inventory, you know there’s an equipment slot for your head and body—but not for your feet. Unfortunately for players, boots take up a coveted accessory slot, meaning you’ll have to choose between the ability to double jump or increasing your carrying capacity with an item like Ring of Freight.

A screenshot from Palworld showing readers where the Double Jump Boots go in your equipment
Everyone knows the best accessories are stylish and functional. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip boots in Palworld, simply right-click on them in your inventory if you’re on PC, or hover over them and press Y or Triangle on controller. This will automatically equip the boots, replacing whatever accessory is in the top slot.

Now that you have your trusty boots equipped, it’s time to take on everything else that Feybreak has to offer. You can take on the game’s newest raid featuring Xenolord, send your Pals on an Expedition, hunt down coveted Bounties, and collect all of Palworld‘s newest Feybreak creatures.

