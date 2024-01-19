How to change your character name in Palworld

Hi, my name is, what? My name is, who?

Palword finally launched on Jan. 19, with thousands of players jumping into its colorful world. After creating your character, you are given a name, and many players are wondering whether there’s an option to change it afterward.

In Palworld, you can name your own Pals. These mysterious creatures accompany you on errands and adventures, from exploring the world to building your base. But, can you actually rename them both and your character? We’ve got the answers.

Can you change your character name in Palworld?

After you start the game, you can’t change your character’s name. While making your character, you’re given a notification that after the game begins, you cannot edit your character again, and that includes their name as well. So, you’re given a random name at the start of your journey.

No edits past this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having said that, given Palworld is still in early access, editing your character is a feature that will be added further down the line. This is explained in a pop-up box that appears when you complete the character creation process, which says: “A character re-edit feature is planned for a future update.” Many open-world games have this feature, and there’s no reason Palworld shouldn’t.

Can you change your Pal names in Palworld?

Fortunately, contrary to your character name, there is an option to edit your Pal names in Palworld. To do this, head over to menu, and then select Party Menu. Once there, choose the Pal you want to rename. You’ll see an edit button next to their name, so all you need to do is select it and type a new name for your Pal.