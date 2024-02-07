Category:
Palworld

Best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld

It's one moody Pal.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024
The player petting Depresso.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depresso is a pretty sad and grouchy-looking Pal. But despite its unfriendly appearance, it’s actually a pretty useful ally in Palworld. In addition to having some useful skills, Depresso is also a great Pal to use in breeding combinations.

This Pal is great at Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork, which I find to be three of the most useful skills Pals can help out with. And if you want your Depresso to help even further, then you might consider trying out the best Depresso breeding combinations Palworld has to offer.

Best Pals to breed Depresso with in Palworld

Depresso's Paldeck page.
This grumpy Pal is more helpful than it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depresso can help you unlock all kinds of other useful Pals. But to do so, you need to use the best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld. Here are all of the overall top choices.

Parent oneParent oneOffpsring
DepressoSurfentFenglope
DepressoBushiFelbat
DepressoLifmunkFlambelle
DepressoPenkingLoupmoon
DepressoTanzeeBristla
DepressoAnubisFenglope
DepressoAzurobeLovander
DepressoLamballLifmunk
DepressoMozzarinaMaraith
DepressoGumossRibunny
DepressoCattivaHangyu

To breed Depresso with any other Pal, you have to go through the full breeding process. There are a couple of steps to this.

  • Unlock the Breeding Farm at level 19 of the Technology Tree.
    • Purchasing the Breeding Farm costs two Technology Points. Constructing it in your base requires 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.
  • Make a Cake and place it at the Breeding Farm.
    • Cooking a Cake takes quite an array of ingredients including five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.
  • Select two Pals to breed in the Breeding Farm.
    • You need one male and one female Pal to start breeding.
The player looking at the Breeding Farm.
Breeding has a lot of steps, but you’ll get it down in no time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once all of these steps have been completed, a marker that says “Breeding…” will appear on the Breeding Farm. This pen won’t give you an exact timer for how long it takes, but when you move the egg to the Egg Incubator, you do get a precise timer for how long the hatching takes.

Each Depresso breeding combination will cost you another Cake, but otherwise, you can try out as many of these combinations as you see fit to potentially unlock many new entries in your Paldeck.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.