Depresso is a pretty sad and grouchy-looking Pal. But despite its unfriendly appearance, it’s actually a pretty useful ally in Palworld. In addition to having some useful skills, Depresso is also a great Pal to use in breeding combinations.

This Pal is great at Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork, which I find to be three of the most useful skills Pals can help out with. And if you want your Depresso to help even further, then you might consider trying out the best Depresso breeding combinations Palworld has to offer.

Best Pals to breed Depresso with in Palworld

This grumpy Pal is more helpful than it looks.

Depresso can help you unlock all kinds of other useful Pals. But to do so, you need to use the best Depresso breeding combinations in Palworld. Here are all of the overall top choices.

Parent one Parent one Offpsring Depresso Surfent Fenglope Depresso Bushi Felbat Depresso Lifmunk Flambelle Depresso Penking Loupmoon Depresso Tanzee Bristla Depresso Anubis Fenglope Depresso Azurobe Lovander Depresso Lamball Lifmunk Depresso Mozzarina Maraith Depresso Gumoss Ribunny Depresso Cattiva Hangyu

To breed Depresso with any other Pal, you have to go through the full breeding process. There are a couple of steps to this.

Unlock the Breeding Farm at level 19 of the Technology Tree. Purchasing the Breeding Farm costs two Technology Points. Constructing it in your base requires 100 Wood, 50 Fiber, and 20 Stone.

at level 19 of the Technology Tree. Make a Cake and place it at the Breeding Farm. Cooking a Cake takes quite an array of ingredients including five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.

and place it at the Breeding Farm. Select two Pals to breed in the Breeding Farm. You need one male and one female Pal to start breeding.

to breed in the Breeding Farm.

Breeding has a lot of steps, but you'll get it down in no time.

Once all of these steps have been completed, a marker that says “Breeding…” will appear on the Breeding Farm. This pen won’t give you an exact timer for how long it takes, but when you move the egg to the Egg Incubator, you do get a precise timer for how long the hatching takes.

Each Depresso breeding combination will cost you another Cake, but otherwise, you can try out as many of these combinations as you see fit to potentially unlock many new entries in your Paldeck.