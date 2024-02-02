Category:
Palworld

Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld

One of the oddest creatures you'll find.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:19 pm
A Gumoss in a grassy area in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of weird creatures to discover in Palworld, but there aren’t any as odd as Gumoss. Luckily for players, any explorers who run into this Grass-Ground Pal can breed it with any other Pal to create a new friend that could be a great addition to their team.

Breeding is one of the easiest ways to acquire different types of Pals from the comfort of your base in Palworld. Through trial and error, you can discover the perfect combinations between your collected Pals so you don’t need to travel around, hunt, and fight high-level Pals for your collection. You just need to know which Pal combinations will equate to specific offspring, so your efforts don’t end up in vain.

Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld

Gumoss' Paldeck page in Palworld.
A new Goomba. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gumoss isn’t the hardest Pal to capture, but if you’re looking to experiment a bit with which Pals you can create with the creature, there are a few combinations that could be worthwhile. Some of the best Pals you can get by breeding Gumoss are:

Gumoss combinationResulting Pal
Gumoss + Mossanda LuxDinossom
Gumoss + DigtoiseGorirat
Gumoss + TombatVerdash
Gumoss + SibelyxDigtoise
Gumoss + SuzakuBushi
Gumoss + BroncherryVaelet
Gumoss + CinnamothBroncherry
Since Gumoss is a relatively low-tier Pal, breeding it with other common Pals will not bring forth any rare creatures. Additionally, there aren’t any combinations that will create too many strong Pals, except for these seven, and they require you to breed Gumoss with relatively rarer, stronger Pals.

The easiest Pal combination to acquire would be Gumoss and Cinnamoth since they can both be easily acquired while running across the grasslands around the starting spawn point of the game. They’re also relatively lower-leveled Pals, but the Broncherry is a very good mid-game Pal with level three Planting, which is great for food production at your base.

Gumoss and Suzaku will create Bushi, a powerful Fire-type Pal that can cut down your enemies with ease, while also holding level two Kindling and level three Lumbering. As a flexible Pal with multiple skills, Bushi is a good addition for both your exploring party and at your base, especially with its low food requirements.

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.