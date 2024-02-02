Best Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld

There are plenty of weird creatures to discover in Palworld, but there aren’t any as odd as Gumoss. Luckily for players, any explorers who run into this Grass-Ground Pal can breed it with any other Pal to create a new friend that could be a great addition to their team.

Recommended Videos

Breeding is one of the easiest ways to acquire different types of Pals from the comfort of your base in Palworld. Through trial and error, you can discover the perfect combinations between your collected Pals so you don’t need to travel around, hunt, and fight high-level Pals for your collection. You just need to know which Pal combinations will equate to specific offspring, so your efforts don’t end up in vain.

Gumoss breeding combinations in Palworld

A new Goomba. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gumoss isn’t the hardest Pal to capture, but if you’re looking to experiment a bit with which Pals you can create with the creature, there are a few combinations that could be worthwhile. Some of the best Pals you can get by breeding Gumoss are:

Gumoss combination Resulting Pal Gumoss + Mossanda Lux Dinossom Gumoss + Digtoise Gorirat Gumoss + Tombat Verdash Gumoss + Sibelyx Digtoise Gumoss + Suzaku Bushi Gumoss + Broncherry Vaelet Gumoss + Cinnamoth Broncherry Since Gumoss is a relatively low-tier Pal, breeding it with other common Pals will not bring forth any rare creatures. Additionally, there aren’t any combinations that will create too many strong Pals, except for these seven, and they require you to breed Gumoss with relatively rarer, stronger Pals.

The easiest Pal combination to acquire would be Gumoss and Cinnamoth since they can both be easily acquired while running across the grasslands around the starting spawn point of the game. They’re also relatively lower-leveled Pals, but the Broncherry is a very good mid-game Pal with level three Planting, which is great for food production at your base.

Gumoss and Suzaku will create Bushi, a powerful Fire-type Pal that can cut down your enemies with ease, while also holding level two Kindling and level three Lumbering. As a flexible Pal with multiple skills, Bushi is a good addition for both your exploring party and at your base, especially with its low food requirements.