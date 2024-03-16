5 things we want to see in Palworld’s first raid

After plenty of hints, Raids are officially coming to Palworld, and the first one will mark the debut of a brand-new Pal—Bellanoir.

So far, we don’t have much information about this first raid or how raids will work in Palworld. There’s no official release date for the update, and all we’ve learned about Bellanoir is that she’s a “powerful evil” Pal and “only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her,” according to the teaser.

It’s hard to know what to expect from the Bellanoir raid or the ones that come after, but we’re excited for a fresh new battle experience. In fact, this big raid update could draw in players who might’ve been taking a break after playing through most or all of the game. It just needs to blow us away again just like it did when the game first released in January.

Here are five features we hope to see from these Palworld raids.

Everything we want to see in Palworld raids

1) Appropriate difficulty for single-player and multiplayer servers

Solo raids should be an option in case our friends get eaten by Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld can be enjoyed as a single-player or multiplayer game depending on personal preference, so hopefully the difficulty of the raids will be adjusted accordingly to reflect that. We wouldn’t want Bellanoir or other raid bosses to be impossible for solo players to battle and catch. Likewise, we don’t want it to be too easy for a large group to bulldoze through.

Ideally, raid bosses could have HP that can scale to however many players are participating in the battle. Another idea would be to have a setting to adjust the raid difficulty since Palworld gives players the freedom to customize various settings such as EXP rate, capture rate, and damage multipliers.

2) Battling with multiple Pals at once

We need the Daedream treatment for raids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can generally only send out one Pal to battle at a time, but it would be cool if raids allowed you to use multiple Pals to take the boss down as a team. It’d be especially helpful for soloing raids since you won’t have other allies to rely on.

Players can actually get a taste of this feature with Daedream’s Necklace. If you craft Daedream’s Necklace and have multiple Daedreams in your party, they can all assist you in battle at the same time. It’s a little unfortunate that other Pals don’t have this same option, but perhaps that will change when raids are introduced.

3) Make it challenging!

Give us a challenge. Image via Pocketpair

The teaser for the Bellanoir raid promised it would be difficult, but we really want it to be a challenge that takes skill and effort. This is for all the players who might’ve done everything there is to be done in Palworld; maybe they’ve been taking a break from the game until a new challenge pops up. This is an opportunity to rekindle their love for the game.

It’d be underwhelming if they came back for the Bellanoir raid only for it to be beaten in an instant. To make it a real challenge, it could require specific teams of Pals or builds along with a reasonable amount of grinding. Imagine if other new Pals were released alongside raids, and you’d have to train those Pals up from scratch because they’re the best counter for that specific raid battle.

4) Differentiate it from tower boss battles

Will the raids be similar to tower boss battles? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Until we get more info on raids, we don’t really know how different these battles will feel compared to the tower bosses. Hopefully, it’ll feel like a brand-new experience rather than something we’ve already done against Zoe and Grizzbolt and the other four tower bosses. Raids can be made unique by throwing in new mechanics, such as the ability to use multiple Pals at once as previously mentioned.

5) Big rewards

Give us rewards that are worth fighting for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If raids are going to be the toughest battles in Palworld, we deserve top-tier rewards for overcoming the hurdles. We’ll likely be able to capture the raid boss after defeating or weakening it, but we should also get rare items like schematics to craft better gear. If Alpha Pals drop Legendary Schematics, perhaps raid bosses can drop exclusive new schematics or other new items to add more variety.

