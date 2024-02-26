When did Palworld come out?

No game has taken 2024 by storm quite like Palworld. The open-world survival, creature capturing, and crafting chaos have all been embraced by gamers everywhere, making it one of the biggest success stories we’ve seen in a long time.

Whether you were there from the very beginning, or someone who joined the party later on, it’s been hard to miss Palworld as a gamer, but you might be unfamiliar with when it all began.

Given there are so many game releases every month, let alone every year, you can be forgiven for forgetting when Palworld arrived. But here are the details to catch you up.

When did Palworld launch?

It feels like forever ago. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld officially launched into early access on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, however, being early access means it actually hasn’t had a full official release yet.

This style of early access release is only becoming more popular where developers let players get a taste of the game before it’s completed. Typically this leads to a major update when it does finally enter its completed form.

There’s no telling how long it will take for Palworld to get to this state. The game is incredible, but you don’t have to play for long to realize this is very much an early-access title. However, with the popularity it has amassed in the weeks since its release, we’d expect Pocketpair to have all its available resources to get this game to its complete state.

The only information regarding the duration of early access comes from the game’s Steam page, where Pocketpair says it will remain in this state for at least a full year.