Palworld: When does the Bellanoir raid update release?

The raiding hype begins.
Published: Mar 15, 2024 09:23 am
Bellanoir in Palworld
The residents of the Palpagos Island are bracing themselves for a new challenge as Palworld prepares to release its first-ever raid encounter—the Bellanoir raid.

Palworld has a sensational launch in January 2024. As a regular of the Palpagos Island, I found myself breeding AstegonOrserk, and getting Cake. With endless adventures on the horizon, it took me a while to run out of content, and when that was about to happen, Pocket Pair announced the Bellanoir raid update.

Palworld Bellanoir raid release date

Bellanoir spwans in Palworld.
Meteor attacks could also be in the mix when facing Bellanoir. Image via Pocketpair

Pocketpair hasn’t revealed an official release date for Palworld’s Bellanoir raid update yet. With the teaser trailer already out, the developers are likely putting the finishing touches on the raid, so fans can expect the new update to arrive in the next several weeks or months.

If we were to get another trailer for the Bellanoir raid update, Pocketpair could squeeze in an official release date at the end. We’ll update this article with the latest developments when more information regarding the patch surfaces on Palworld’s social media accounts.

Who is Bellanoir in Palworld?

Bellanoir is a mysterious Pal, the star of Palworld’s first raid. The hints in the teaser suggest that Bellanoir could be a Dark Pal, but this information is yet to be confirmed by official sources. If Bellanoir turns out to be a Dark-type Pal, players may have to defeat her in battle with Dragon Pals on their side.

To get Bellanoir in Palworld, players will likely need to defeat her first in battle. After a successful campaign, you should get a chance to capture Bellanoir.

As Palworld adds more content releases to its arsenal, the game’s total download size will likely increase while making way for more perfect breeds.

