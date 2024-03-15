Palworld download size: GB file size, explained

Games take up a lot of space on hard drives and SSDs. With Palworld climbing the popularity charts, gamers short on drive space may wonder what Palworld’s download size is to ensure they can install the game without any problems.

While building my last gaming PC, I foolishly skimped on my SSD, resulting in less gaming space. Palworld’s file size would be the ultimate decider on whether I would need to delete anything before downloading it, and luckily, it squeezed right into my remaining SSD space.

How big is Palworld’s download file size?

This vibrant world needs its own space on your drives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steam requires players to have 40 GB of space before downloading Palworld, but the actual file sizes differ. At the time of writing, Palworld’s actual download file size is around 15 to 19 GB. You can double-check this information on SteamDB’s depot for Palworld, just above the Branches section.

Still, you should have around 40 GB of storage space available on Steam or your console so you can properly install Palworld without errors. How much space Palworld takes is likely to increase in the feature as developer Pocketpair adds more content to the game through various patches.

Palworld downloadissues and fixes

Though Palworld’s installation process tends to be smooth, players can also run into errors on rare occasions. Interrupted downloads or insufficient storage spaces may cause specific errors.

How to fix download interruptions in Palworld

Your Palworld installation can run into interruptions due to a few reasons. You should first check Palworld’s server status when this happens. If the servers are down, you should wait until they’re online again.

Alternatively, you can restart your router and console while changing your DNS. Once you complete these troubleshooting steps, try starting your Palworld installation again.

Fixing insufficient storage space for Palworld on SSD or hard drive

If you don’t have enough space to download Palworld, Steam, or the Xbox app, your console might encounter problems while installing the game. Unfortunately, you’ll either need to delete existing games on your drive to make space for Palworld or choose to install them on another drive to fix this problem.

How to download and play Palworld

Palworld is available on several platforms, including Xbox Series X|S and PC. Searching for Palworld on your Xbox console should bring up the game, allowing you to download it from there, and if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can download it for free as part of your subscription. If you’re playing on PC, you can download it via the Xbox App or Steam.

Before buying Palworld on PC, ensure your PC specifications fulfill the game’s system requirements.

