Palworld Connection Timed Out error, explained

Palworld was released on Xbox and PC during its initial debut in January 2024. Upon the game’s release on both platforms, fans flooded the live servers, and some received Connection Timed Out errors in Palworld.

The Connection Timed Out error in Palworld appeared in many forms for me, making my search for a fix rather difficult. Sometimes, it was an Online Session Error, but there were also other times where I received random error codes.

The solution to this error depends on when exactly you receive it since sometimes it can pop up while launching the game or when you’re setting up a co-op multiplayer session.

How to fix Connection Timed Out error in Palworld

It’s a long error but the time out stands out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you receive the Connection Timed Out error while launching Palworld, you’ll have to wait until Pocket Pair gets its servers back online, unless you’re having local connection problems. If your network is acting up, you should restart your router or call your ISP to ask about ongoing maintenance. You can also try restarting Palworld since this error can appear for a couple of times and then disappear.

During such times, you can also follow Palworld’s social media channels as the developer updates the players on server outages. This was the case for a Jan. 19, 2024 outage when Palworld went down due to its server provider failing to match the demand.

If you can launch Palworld but receive this error while trying to create a multiplayer session, you should try playing Palworld offline. Turn off multiplayer and try loading into your session again.

Alternatively, you can also change some of your world settings to see if it makes a difference, but this error will primarily be tied to Palworld’s server status.

Errors are an unavoidable part of games in general, and there are others, like error code 0x803F8001 and the black screen error, that might pop up for players on rare occasions.