How to fix Palworld error code 0x803F8001

Palworld is now available for players to purchase and install via Steam and Microsoft, and for free via Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, despite being able to download the game via the Xbox app, many players are reporting facing the error code 0x803F8001 upon clicking the play button.

Apparently, only players using the Xbox app to install Palworld are susceptible to the 0x803F8001 error code, which is also accompanied by a disheartening message, “Pal is currently not available in your account. Make sure you are signed in to the Microsoft Store and try again. Here’s the error code, in case you need it: 0x803F8001.” As confusing as it sounds, don’t worry as this shouldn’t be hard to fix.

What is the Palworld error code 0x803F8001 and how to fix it

The error code 0x803F8001 isn’t exclusive to Palworld; players have reported facing the error for other games like Minecraft as well. Being a launch error associated with corrupted Microsoft account data, it usually tends to show up after you buy a game via Microsoft Store and then try to install it.

I’ve been facing the same issue myself and after some quick fidgeting, I’m glad I found the workaround to bypass it: after all, I’ve been itching to try Palworld for a while now. All you have to do is reset Microsoft Store to get rid of the error.

How to reset Microsoft Store to get rid of the Palworld error code 0x803F800

Follow these steps if you’re on PC:

Open the Windows Settings app.

Navigate to Apps and then Applications and features.

Find and click on the Microsoft Store app and then select Advanced Options.

Here, select the Reset button. Confirm the reset action.

Check if you can launch Palworld now.

If the above doesn’t work, do this instead: open Windows Powershell and

We’re still investigating this issue and are in the process of updating this article with workarounds to bypass it.