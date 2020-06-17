Washington Justice promotes Sup7eme to head coach

After a slew of shifts and retirements, the team may be finding some stability.

The Washington Justice seems to be settling on a new normal. The Overwatch League team announced today that performance coach Han “Sup7eme” Seung-jun has been promoted to head coach. His promotion comes after former head coach Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing retired from esports to continue his education.

Sup7eme joined the Washington Justice ahead of the 2020 Overwatch League season after spending the 2019 season as an assistant coach for the Hangzhou Spark. He was also the former head coach of Seven, a now-defunct team from Overwatch Contenders Korea.

Please join us in congratulating Seung-jun “Sup7eme” Han on his promotion to Head Coach!



We're so excited to have @Master7supreme transition into this position to lead the team.



슈프림 코치님이 감독으로 승진 하셨습니다! 같이 축하해주세요!

이 팀을 어떻게 이끌지 기대되네요! June 17, 2020

After a lackluster 2019 season, the Washington Justice did a complete overhaul of its management and coaching staff before the current season began. This included hiring Sup7eme as well as former Houston Outlaws support Chris “Bani” Banell as an individual coach and Analynn “Bawlynn” Dang as general manager.

Recently, the Washington Justice have been undergoing another reconstruction of their team and management after a line of player retirements. Bawlynn and Bani were let go from the organization and the team promoted coach Aaron “PRE” Heckman to general manager. After picking up former Vancouver Titans players Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo and Lee “Stitch” Chung-hee, the team seems to be moving toward an all-Korean roster model.

The Washington Justice will face the San Francisco Shock on June 21 at 6pm CT as part of this weekend’s Summer Showdown tournament.