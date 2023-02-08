This cute Overwatch 2 Kiriko fanart grabbed the attention of Blizzard

It appears Overwatch 2 will not be having a shortage of standout fan art anytime soon.

On Reddit, one fan-made drawing in particular that’s begun to generate buzz recently seems to have caught the eye of a Blizzard community manager.

Earlier this week, a drawing of popular Overwatch 2 support hero Kiriko was posted on Reddit by an artist named Rousteinire.

The fan art features Kiriko donning a custom look that appears to blend her Classic and Athleisure skins, her signature green hair (sans fox mask), and her customary dinner of choice—a donut with spirit sprinkles.

On the Reddit thread, Blizzard community manager Craig Simpson soon commented to give Rousteinire their flowers.

“Oh great, now I am hungry for donuts again,” Simpson said. “I do like the unique outfit and cool line art of this pic! Great work!”

“Would make a great phone wallpaper probably. Really nice art,” another Redditor commented.

When asked what inspired them to create their captivating art piece, Rousteinire told Dot Esports that they “just want[ed] to draw Kiriko enjoying her favorite food.”

Those looking to check out more of Rousteinire’s artwork can do so on Reddit, Pixiv, ArtStation, Twitter, and Instagram.

Of course, it’s also an especially exciting time for all Kiriko fans in Overwatch 2 as the next customizable Mythic skin up for grabs in season three is Amaterasu Kiriko, which players can earn for a limited time by reaching the final tier of the new premium battle pass.

It certainly shouldn’t be long before Blizzard begins to celebrate some amazing fan art of those looks as well.